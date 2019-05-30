ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Junior Mantas seventh-grade boys basketball team finished its season with three close losses to strong teams in the Super Qualifier tournament in Orlando last weekend.
The Junior Mantas were ranked first in Division I in the state going into the tournament and their losses were to ranked teams. They were edged by the Miami Kings 44-42 in their first game, missing a last-second shot. Luke Newcomb was again the top standout for the Junior Mantas. He scored 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Cody Mayes added 8 points and had 12 rebounds while guard Amry Wells added 9 points, all on three 3-point field goals.
In their second game, they lost to the second-ranked Fort Lauderdale Elite 71-68, again missing a late shot. Newcomb had one of his best games, scoring 33 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
Mayes had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Wells again scored 9 points on three 3-point field goals. The Junior Mantas lost their final game 57-54 to Capital City. Newcomb had 28 points and 15 rebounds. Mayes scored 9 points and had 12 rebounds. Kaden Keir, the team's point guard, scored 9 points.
"We just missed our shots and made some mistakes," Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds said. "We tried to slow things down but that didn't really work."
The Junior Mantas were without a couple of players and that hurt as they didn't have a lot of depth coming off the bench.
"We had a very good season," Bounds said. "We also had good efforts all season from Cooper Benedict, Keir, Joey Scott and Peyton Mason. I'm really excited about our team next season (L.A. Ainger Middle School). They've really improved."
The Junior Mantas won three tournaments and finished second in two others this season. Now, Bounds will take his players to the Embry Riddle Camp at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach this week. Bounds has taken his players to that camp for several years along with Lemon Bay's players to get them prepared for tougher competition in high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.