ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Junior Mantas boys basketball teams got a chance to play two games Thursday night against the same opponent at L.A. Ainger Middle School.
The Junior Mantas seventh- and sixth-grade teams played the Port Charlotte Aces, a team comprised of both seventh- and sixth-grade players. The first game had the Junior Mantas sixth-grade team playing the Aces and losing 59-20. But the nightcap saw the seventh-grade Junior Mantas rolling over the Aces, 57-29.
The seventh-grade Junior Mantas led almost from the start, taking a 19-9 lead after one quarter and turning the game into a rout. The trio of Luke Newcomb, Cody Mayes and Cooper Benedict combined for 49 points to lead the Mantas. Newcomb was red hot both from the field and free throw line, scoring 21 points. He also was sick but overcame that. Mayes and Benedict both scored 14 points and had solid all-around games.
The game went to a running clock early in the fourth quarter. And head Junior Mantas coach Bobby Bounds rotated his players throughout the game.
“I felt we played a good game,” Bounds said about the seventh-grade contest. “We did a good all-around job and played good defense. We just have to work on finishing more to the rim.”
Newcomb has been the team’s leading scorer most of the season, scoring in double figures every game. The Junior Mantas are 8-5 on the season.
In the first game, the Junior Mantas had problems with an Aces team that had both sixth- and seventh-grade players while the Aces were all sixth graders. Michael Munz led the sixth-grade Junior Mantas with 10 points.
“I think we showed improvement as the game progressed,” said Junior Mantas sixth-grade assistant coach Peter Close. “We have definitely improved.”
The sixth-grade Junior Mantas are 0-8 but have been competitive in several games.
The Junior Mantas will host the Charlotte Swish this Thursday, with a sixth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and an eighth-grade game at 7 p.m. at L.A. Ainger. The Junior Mantas eighth-grade team includes the seventh graders plus two eighth graders, Jace Huber and Sean Perry.
