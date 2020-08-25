The wheels of the justice system can start turning again, after the COVID-19 pandemic jammed on the brakes in March.
Jury trials are returning to Charlotte County.
The Clerk of the Circuit Court will start sending out jury summonses on Aug. 28. Juries will be empaneled Sept. 14 at the Charlotte County Justice Center in Punta Gorda, and trials will begin — for the first time in more than five months.
Like other Florida jurisdictions, Charlotte County suspended jury trials in March due to the health threats from the COVID-19 pandemic and an order from the Florida Supreme Court. The same court now is ordering counties to start scheduling jury trials.
"The safety of the public and our staff is above all else," Charlotte Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton said Tuesday.
Eaton is in charge of court operations, among other duties. He said preparations to ensure the health and safety the public and jurors at the Justice Center have been underway for "many months."
People reporting for jury duty will be checked for their temperature, will be required to wear masks and keep their distance from other jurors.
The hiatus from scheduling jury trials has kept some incarcerated defendants in a limbo until their cases can be heard — at least those who didn't accept plea deals.
Ask Hope Green.
A 44-year-old inmate in the Charlotte County Jail, Green has been in jail waiting for her day in court for more than a year.
"My case has gone nowhere in eight months," Green wrote to the Sun. "Last (Dec. 30), I was in front of the judge, and he said no more continuances. I'm in the same exact spot in my case as I was then. I feel this hopeless at this point."
Green says there are errors in the probable cause affidavit claims there are six errors in the probable cause affidavit. She also alleges she hasn't been allowed to discuss it or any other issues with her attorney for months.
Attorneys are ready to get back trials, but see potential problems with juries, given the new protocols.
"Fortunately, none of our clients are in custody," said attorney Jacqulyn Mack-Majka of the Mack Law Firm in Englewood.
What's most important, Mack-Majka said, is that the jurors and the public remain safe.
She questioned how the courts will deal with the challenges of jury pools, which can be made up of 25 to 50 people, and maintain social distancing. Then, too, will jurors maintain social distancing when they are seated in jury rooms deliberating their verdicts? Jurors may be uncomfortable sitting beside someone, for example, who is sneezing due to allergies.
Eaton said jury pools will be divided between court rooms and jurors will be deliberating in larger rooms than they did in the past. Social distancing will maintained, he said, suggesting "the world is different and we have to adapt."
Also, attorneys will be challenged when witnesses take the stand wearing face masks.
Besides verbal testimony, Mack-Majka said, nonverbal expressions can help judges, attorneys and jurors evaluate a witness' testimony. Those expressions will be hid behind masks now as long as COVID-19 remains a health threat.
