ENGLEWOOD — As the new president of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Kathleen Callahan outlined hefty goals she believed members could help her attain to strengthen the community's businesses, nonprofits and the community.
On Tuesday night at the Englewoood Elks Lodge, outgoing chamber president Brian Faro of Paradise Exclusive turned the gavel over to Callahan. Faro repeatedly thanked fellow board members and past presidents, chamber management and its volunteers, business owners and community leaders who helped him through a year when the COVID-19 delta variant ran rampant. He also thanked his wife Rachel for understanding when he wasn't home for dinner or to say good night to his triplets.
Callahan joked saying she couldn't fill Faro's shoes even if it seemed he eats "bacon, donuts and ice cream" all the time. She said Faro, an Englewood native, is routinely up early working to make Englewood a better place.
Callahan intends to do the same. She told the crowd, she wants to see the chamber establish a sustainability taskforce to find less-expensive housing because children who grew up in Englewood can't afford to live in the community. She wanted to see a women in business and young professionals programs launched.
Callahan said she was a shy business owner of Xpertech Auto Repair who never went to chamber functions like luncheons, seminars or events because she was scared and shy. She encouraged the chamber's 720 members to invite someone who may not want to go to a chamber event alone like someone did for her. That's how she discovered more about one of the chamber's signature events Manasota Mystique, a fundraiser to help pay off the chamber's mortgage and future repairs.
Callahan engaged more in the chamber. She later became the co-president of Leadership Englewood along with Shane Whitmore of Reliable Cabinets and president elect for 2023.
The new president said she's starting a year-long project of "Community Unity."
"Also add chaos and shanghais, we added that tonight," Callahan joked.
Along with the executive director Doug Izzo, Callahan plans to schedule meetings with nonprofits including the four Rotary clubs and many other nonprofits to help accomplish community goals and help others. She said she really wanted members to "reach out our hands and be stewards of the community."
"And I choose to do that through the chamber," Callahan said. "I have always seen the chamber, along with the many other groups, as the unofficial government of Englewood. Together with the Rotary clubs, Sarasota County Community Redevelopment Area (CRA), the Old Englewood Village Association, we steer the growth of Englewood and we do a pretty darn good job."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.