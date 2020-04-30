ENGLEWOOD — Kathy Kleinlein is someone who deserves a tribute, said Alice Keough.
“She was always a forward thinker, ahead of the curve,” Keough said. “She always brought people along.”
Kleinlein served for two terms, eight years, as the District 5 representative on the Sarasota County School Board, starting in 2002. She went on to develop and oversee various educational programs for the Diocese of Venice.
Kleinlein died Wednesday after battling a long illness. She would have celebrated her 70th birthday Saturday.
“Kathy was well-known, given awards, in education at the Diocese, wrote articles, in political office — but having her as a friend was the best gift I got from Kathy,” Keough posted on her Facebook page Wednesday. “Every time Kathy and I saw each other, even if time had passed, we picked up like it was yesterday.”
Keough first met Kleinlein when she new to the area and stopped at the Diocese office looking to volunteer. Keough said she taught Kleinlein how to navigate her way on a computer.
Kleinlein was diverse in her education and interests.
Originally from Staten Island, New York, Kleinlein earned a bachelor’s degree from Wagner College in 1971. a master’s degree from Wagner in 1974 and then a master’s in business administration from Rutgers University in 1984.
She would later earn a master’s in theology from Barry University in 1998 and earn a doctorate degree from the Graduate Theological Foundation in 2004.
Kleinlien served as the Venice Diocese director of religious education.
“Kathy’s love for Jesus showed each day and her enthusiasm for her work could not be missed,” said Bishop Frank J. Dewane. “From the countless lives she touched to the deeper relationships she built in her life; we all are better for having known Dr. Kleinlein.”
Diocese communications director Susan Laielli described Kleinlein as “passionate about training the many directors of religious education in parishes across the Diocese. In this role, Kathy inspired and motivated Parish teachers to raise their level of knowledge and trust in God’s love for all of mankind.”
She also published articles regularly in Religion Teacher’s Journal and Today’s Religion magazines.
Former Sarasota County commissioners Shannon Staub and Christine Robinson described Kleinlein as a brilliant, caring and compassion, a valued and committed individual to both the county and diocese.
“I consider her a mentor,” said Robinson, who is now executive director of the Argus Foundation. “Words can’t describe the loss to the community.”
Staub first met Kleinlein when she was preparing for her first run as a county commissioner. Kleinlein became more than a supporter of Staub’s political bid.
“From that moment, we almost became soul mates,” Staub said. And as an educator, Stuab said, “she touched a lot of lives.”
Former Charlotte County School Board member Andrea Messina said, “(Kleinlein) was an avid supporter of public education, Sarasota, and the Catholic Church. I knew and respected her in all of those capacities. She was a valuable contributor, thought leader, and friend. I am extremely saddened to hear of her passing.”
Kleinlein also served as a board of directors member for a long list of nonprofit organizations and hospitals.
Before she and her husband Ken, a retired New York City detective, moved to Englewood in 1991, Kleinlein was the first woman in New York to serve with the Army National Guard. She did this from 1974 to 1978 while she taught in public schools in Staten Island and New Jersey.
She was also the first woman to be an instructor East Empire State Military Academy, Peekskill, New York, in 1976. She was honorably discharged as a captain.
Kleinlein left teaching and worked as a sales manager for Pfizer/Roerig Pharmaceuticals, director of sales for Sterling/Winthrub Drug. She became director of training and development for the North and South America for Reuthers America in New York.
Outside of her business and civic responsibilities, Kleinlein enjoyed world travel, golf, scuba diving and socializing with friends.
Kleinlein is survived by her husband, Ken; her mother, Helen Perricone; her sister, Judy, and bother-in-law, Brendan Tufaro; her sister, Tracey, and brother-in-law, Robin Whybrow; her stepchildren, Kenny Kleinlein Jr. and Kristine Kalinowski; neices and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
