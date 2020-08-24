ENGLEWOOD — Stump Pass State Beach patrons can stay up to date with the sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key.
Thanks to the woodworking skills of Gary Logsdon, the Friends of Stump Pass Beach posted a sign to keep beach visitors appraised of the number of loggerhead, green and Kemp's ridley turtles nesting not only in the state beach but on all of Manasota Key.
"Visitors can see how important (Manasota Key) is to turtle nesting," said Carol McCoy, chairwoman of the Friends of Stump Pass State Beach and a sea turtle patrol volunteer for the Coastal Wildlife Club that oversees the patrols on Manasota Key.
According to the CWC report Friday, volunteers recorded 4,602 loggerheads, 151 green and Kemp's ridley nests on Manasota Key. The local nesting season officially started May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
Besides turtle nesting counts, the sign will also provide information about upcoming events and interpretive programs at Stump Pass, McCoy said.
To learn more about the Friends of Stump Pass Beach visit www.barrierisland parkssociety.org or call 941-964-0060.
For the Coastal Wildlife Club, visit coastalwildlifeclub.org or its Facebook page.
Wash outs, wash overs
The surf was up over the weekend, enough to wash over some nests, but not high enough wash out and inundate the nests with saltwater, said Brenda Bossman, who is the state permit holder overseeing sea turtle volunteers on Knight and Don Pedro islands south of Stump Pass.
If the surf washes out nests, then the eggs have little chance of hatching. However, eggs can hatch if water simply washes over a nest and recedes. She's only experienced one washed-out nest so far this season.
Nesting appeared to have slow over the weekend, but that might have been due to the storms in the Gulf, Bossman suggested. This time of the season tends to see loggerhead nesting slow.
Knight and Don Pedro, however, two hatching nests over the weekend saw predation by armadillos.
Mote's greener counts
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting from Venice north to Longboat Key.
Like elsewhere, loggerhead sea turtles are the dominate species nesting on local Gulf beaches. Mote reported 3,629 loggerhead nests. Its volunteer patrols have also identified 80 green sea turtle nests.
Mote's volunteers, however, haven't come across any Kemp's ridley nests on any of the barrier islands they patrol.
Neither are nests being drowned by the surf.
"We didn't have not confirmed any washouts yet in Mote's 35 miles of monitoring from Longboat Key through Venice," Mote spokeswoman Stephannie Kettle said Monday.
To learn more about Mote, visit mote.org.
Protecting sea turtles and hatchlings
Sarasota and Charlotte counties, the city of Venice and other coastal jurisdictions enacted sea turtle protection ordinances that call for keeping beaches dark at night. The hatchlings emerging from their nests can be easily disorientated by artificial lights.
All sea turtle species are classified as endangered or threatened with federal and state protections, including protections for their nests.
For marine wildlife emergencies, including dead or injured adult sea turtles and disoriented hatchlings or disruption to nests, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement at 888-404-3922, or visit www.Myfwc.com/law/Alert.
To learn more about sea turtles and nesting, visit myfwc.com or mote.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.