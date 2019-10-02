A group of Englewood residents calling themselves "The Beachcombers" participated in the annual Coastal Cleanup by scouring Englewood Beach for trash. Organizer Dana Lutz said she found out there was a cleanup scheduled for that day in Boca Grande and decided to get a group for Englewood Beach. The group picked of several pounds of garbage including cans, food wrappers, fishing gear and many, many cigarette butts, and logged their findings at www.coastalcleanupdata.org, using a smart phone app. Check out the website for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.