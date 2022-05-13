Keller Williams Realtors packed backpacks for homeless campers to deliver along with a hot meal on Tuesday at Indian Mound Park. The group will extend the recent RED Day kindness project into next week.
Keller Williams Realtors packed backpacks for homeless campers to deliver along with a hot meal on Tuesday at Indian Mound Park. The group will extend the recent RED Day kindness project into next week.
sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Realtor Katie Smallwood loads donations from the community.
ENGLEWOOD — In just a few hours, Keller Williams Realtors cleaned streets, helped the homeless, needy and volunteered at Englewood Elementary School this week during Red Day.
RED, stands for Renew, Energize and Donate Day. It’s the one day a year when 186,000 Keller Williams’ Realtors from 30 countries close the office and make a difference volunteering in the community.
On Thursday, Realtors also cleaned up the roadsides from their office to nearby Beach Road along with Keep Charlotte Beautiful.
Other Realtors went to Englewood Elementary School to help in the library. Another crew loaded backpacks with a tarp, flashlight, water bottle, socks, blanket and a rain poncho for 50 homeless campers in Englewood.
The team is working with Project Phoenix and serving lasagna to homeless campers Tuesday at Indian Mound Park in Englewood.
“We have a deep sense of community. Red Day is our chance to pour our hearts out and give back,” said Danielle Durocher, CEO of Englewood Keller Williams Gold Realty.
Durocher said during COVID-19, one way to safely interact with the public on ShRED hunger — Red Day was to ask residents to drive to the real estate office parking lot with canned food donations in their trunk. Then they’d move onto the Shred Medic collection area to have their private documents destroyed.
The event was a success last year and again this week. Hundreds of cars passed through the shred and donate Red Day event in Englewood.
“One man came through and had a truckload of papers as well as some in the passenger seat,” she said. “He said he was sorry for dropping off so many things to be shredded and then gave us a check. We were very happy because we collected more than $5,100 which will be donated to St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood.”
The crew sorted canned food donations and delivered them to St. David’s Jubilee Center — which struggled this year with an increase in families in need after costs for gas, housing and food have soared in the past six months.
Durocher said the group plans another food drive and sorting event in October.
