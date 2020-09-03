COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Kendra Porter knows people in her community need help, so she helps.
Even before COVID-19 hit the area, Porter, a community activist, volunteered to run in the Pioneer Days Mayor For A Day event, raising hundreds of dollars for the grassroots nonprofit Kids' Needs last year. This year, the dreaded cornavirus canceled the community fundraiser.
The longtime Englewood resident and businesswoman also championed for Taco Bell employees and families after the fast-food chain caught fire nearly a year ago. She raised money for gifts for the employee's young children during the holidays. She partnered with the Englewood Chamber so the employees could have a feast at the chamber's community room on Thanksgiving.
With COVID-19 threatening the health of those she loves in the community and canceling gatherings, Porter still wants to help others.
She ordered 3,000 blue "Spread Love" plastic bracelets.
"I’m not really selling them — I’m giving them away, and if people want to make a donation they can," she said, adding she only charges a dollar, but many people have given her much more to help her help others.
They are almost gone.
"The message of the bracelets is to just spread love, it's that simple," Porter said. "Right now there’s a lot of negativity around and having this message on your arm to look at can hopefully change someone’s day. I know it does mine! Any donations that come in, I help someone in need. It’s a win-win."
Porter used the proceeds to help a family buy prescriptions for their handicapped son.
"My intention is just to spread love," she said. "I paid out of pocket for them, but didn’t really care because it’s what I do. And any money that I received I set aside for somebody in need. I’m spreading the love."
Back to School Donations
Clients of Edward Jones at Rob Nelson's office in North Port donated lots of helpful items for kids going back to school at Glenallen Elementary School. Principal Becky Drum was more than happy to receive them.
If you have good news, kind deeds or a story to share about someone who helped during COVID-19, email elaine.allen@yoursun.com
