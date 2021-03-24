ENGLEWOOD — Khaki Markel led his team to a record-breaking victory Tuesday morning in the senior men’s softball tournament.

Markel is a World War II Navy veteran who is 93 years old. He smiled the entire time while pitching to the Green Hornets at the Englewood Sports Complex.

In the stands was the team sponsor Kathleen Jarosik, owner of Xpertech Auto Repair in Englewood, who cheered for the players all 70 and older. She sponsors the team in the Silver Division.

“These guys are amazing,” said Jarosik as she watched both teams make double plays, catch pop flies and round third base on their way to home plate. “Khaki plays like he’s in his 60s. This was my first time out watching the team and it was such a great game.”

With a 20-19 win over the Green Hornets, the Xpertech team not only won the championship, but broke the record for number of wins in a season, 19.

With a 20-19 win over the Green Hornets, the Xpertech team not only won the championship, but broke the record for number of wins in a season, 19.

The Green Hornets gave the Xpertech team a run for their money during the game, which caps each inning at five runs until the final inning.


First basemen Rick Silva readies to catch the ball.

“We are 19-2,” Markel said. “No other senior men’s team won 19 games in a season.”

Rick Silva plays first base. He said the team looked good and played well Tuesday.

“I’m the baby out here,” Silva joked. “These guys do really well for being in their 70s to 90s. We love it.”

After the game, some players joked that they earned free oil changes from Jarosik as they took a team photo with her. Then they invited her to their celebration lunch of hot dogs and beer.

Lanny Jezowski of the Green Hornets hits the ball.

“Of course I’ll join your winning team,” she told the team.

