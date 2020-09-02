ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Conservancy is kicking up dirt and adding water to its Wildflower Preserve.
It’s no easy job to transform the defunct 80-acre golf course, located on Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, just south of Rotonda West along Placida Road, into a wildlife preserve.
First it was wild, a soggy wetland that was a breeding ground for all kinds of wildlife, including gamefish like redfish, snook and tarpon. In the 1970s, developers built an 18-hole, par-62 golf course. The course eventually went under, and the land sat idle, becoming overgrown and attracting all kinds of invasive vegetation, including Guinea grass, Caesar weed, castor bean, and maybe the worst, Brazilian pepper.
In 2010, Conservancy members raised $750,000 in donations to purchase the property.
The purchase didn’t stop the invasion of peppers and other insidious plants, but Conservancy members came up with a plan to restore the land to the way it was 60 years ago.
And they’ve kept at it.
Results are finally starting to become evident, as much of the earthwork has been completed this summer.
“It’s going very well,” Conservancy president Jim Cooper said Wednesday. Wildflower isn’t ready for tours yet, he said, but will be soon, since the Conservancy is creating a new network of nature trails.
In August, the restoration saw the expansion of the freshwater ponds on the eastern side of the preserve. Old underground pipes that connected the ponds when Wildflower was a golf course are being removed, and above-ground flow ways are being created.
Several ponds are being expanded with more gently sloping sides.
“Muddy conditions after recent rains have delayed site work for short periods, but the rains have not caused major delays,” the Conservancy reported in its latest update.
“In the weeks ahead, native wetland plants will be placed along the pond edges to help filter the water and remove excess nutrients before it flows out of Wildflower and into Lemon Bay,” the Conservancy stated as an upcoming goal.
The Conservancy’s stated purpose for Wildflower has been “to protect and enhance the habitats within the preserve in order to provide a refuge for wildlife and opportunities for environmental education and scientific research.”
Recognition and help
The year the Conservancy purchased the property, Bill Dunson, a retired Penn State biology professor and Conservancy member, discovered on a hike with his son and grandson baby tarpon in Lemon Creek, which winds through Wildflower.
Since then researchers — and Lemon Bay High School students — have monitored the tarpon nursery at Wildflower. The preserve is now recognized as a critical habitat for juvenile tarpon.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District, better known Swiftmud, is investing $1.1 million into the restoration effort. The water district is acting as the project manager.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also assisting the Conservancy with its restoration effort.
For more information about Wildflower and the Conservancy, visit lemonbayconservancy.org or call the Conservancy’s office at 941-830-8922.
