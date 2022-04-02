TAMPA — Shortly after Lori Klein's kidney was transplanted into Sandy Bilsky's body it began working.
"The doctors explained it could take a week to 10 days for it to wake up and start working, but it did it immediately," Bilsky told the Sun from his hospital room at Tampa General.
"I'm standing up. I have done great. This donor Lori was a miracle at how well her kidney matched for me," he said. "I am two weeks post-transplant and doing fine, so is Lori."
At 79, Bilsky was battling end-stage kidney failure for two years. Now he is being monitored at Tampa General, and expects to be released in a couple more weeks. Then he can return to his Englewood home.
He said he's looking forward to keeping his promise by going fishing with Klein, the woman who donated a kidney and saved his life.
"It wasn't easy for Lori," Bilsky said. "It created more pain than she expected, but I think it's pretty good sailing for her now."
Bilsky said he hasn't had much sleep since the surgery. However, he checked on Klein a lot before she left the hospital with her husband, Chris.
"Tampa General is the most amazing hospital," he said. "I felt like I was taken care of every minute of every day. I haven't gotten much sleep because they check on me every hour. Anything I need, they are right there for me."
Bilsky feels blessed Klein saw his story on WINK news and wanted to help him. Because of his age, Bilsky wouldn't have been eligible much longer for the transplant. It would have gone to a younger person, he said.
"Every doctor will agree if you are healthy, you can live the same life with one kidney instead of two," he said. "If you have the opportunity to save someone's life — which is exactly what Lori did for me — it's just not one kidney that you are donating, it's more someone hears about it and they decide to donate a kidney.
"It's a gift of life," said Bilsky, who suffered complications from the dialysis. "How often can you give the gift of life and not give up any part of your life?"
Bilsky said his heroes are Klein, 51, whom he and his wife Anne, treat like their daughter, and former WINK reporter Erika Jackson. Jackson kept the story in the news regularly. Klein, of Port Charlotte, is a surgical technician at Ambulatory Surgery Center at St. Andrews in Venice and at HCA Englewood Hospital. He said the women didn't give up on him.
Bilsky said there's more than 100,000 people in need of a kidney and their life expectancy is relatively short when on dialysis.
His insurance paid for the donor's testing, surgery and other issues related to the transplant. Through a national living donor assistance grant, all follow-up visits are covered for the donor for two years, as well as the transportation, gas, food and hotel.
There were times when he had believed he was getting a kidney from donors, but they couldn't pass the criteria.
"I was told at least three times that donors learned they had underlying health conditions that were caught in the screening process," he said. "However, that removed the person from the donor list."
Bilsky said the process was emotional. Some potential donors wouldn't answer his calls because they weren't comfortable saying "no thank you," he said, adding, another ill-intended potential donor tried using Bilsky's name and situation to get out of trouble.
"One woman was almost too into helping me and the hospital called to let me know she wasn't going to be my donor," he said. "The next day, she died of sleep apnea.
"It was like being on a roller coaster that goes down, but never up," Bilsky said. "I couldn't get help from 40 potential donors, before Lori found me. Lori is such a miracle. That would was never part of my vocabulary, but it is now. There's no other way to describe it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.