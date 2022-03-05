Representatives of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Miriam P. Raines Fund gave a $5,000 grant to help Kids’ Needs volunteers pay rent and other costs to offer free clothing to children in the greater Englewood area. The group now needs boys’ clothing and sneakers.
ENGLEWOOD — Every once in a while, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood runs out of specific clothing and sneaker sizes.
Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood is a nonprofit organization that helps local children and their families with necessities.
Kids’ Needs are looking for donations of boys’ shirts, pants and jeans sizes 4 to 18, and high school boys’ size shirts (long-sleeve as well) and shorts. They need sneakers for elementary school-age students, sizes 9 to 13 and men’s size 8 and 8½.
The closet is open 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at 272 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, for families in need who can choose free items — including new shoes, socks, underwear and toiletries, along with school supplies and new or gently used clothing.
They provide Christmas assistance and summer camp scholarships to families that qualify through school counselors.
Last month, Kids’ Needs received a Gulf Coast Community Foundation grant from the Miriam P. Raines Charitable Fund to help pay utilities and other maintenance expenses for a year.
Last year, money raised sent 99 children to summer camp at the Englewood YMCA.
“These are children that otherwise would have been home alone all summer, sometimes without even food,” volunteer Mary Jo Holleran said. “It’s through donations we can provide hope for so many of our local children.”
Kids’ Needs awards three annual $1,000 high school scholarships to Lemon Bay High seniors.
The group is sponsoring its 11th annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. April 2 in Englewood. Registration is closed, but Kids’ Needs is seeking sponsorships for it.
Another fundraising opportunity is May 3 with Bocca Lupo in all three locations in North Port, Wellen Park and Port Charlotte. The pizzeria is giving a portion of its sales to Kids’ Needs.
