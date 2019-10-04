ENGLEWOOD — When the big red and white fire truck rolled up to Brianna Neef's South Gulf Cove home, the 10-year-old's eyes grew big.
Out stepped Charlotte County Fire & EMS Lt. Chris Kendrick and field trainer Kyle Vulgamore. They heard the Vineland Elementary School student made some special lemonade and brownies. They wanted to buy them so their money could be donated to people suffering in the Bahamas.
While they were there, they invited the children to take a break from the lemonade stand and check out the big red truck.
"After watching the news and seeing the devastation, Brianna had the idea of opening a lemonade stand for a few days," said her mother Stacy. "She wanted to earn her own money to help those in the Bahamas."
After three days and about 100 customers, Brianna counted the donations. She was elated. She raised $2,009.
She wrote a letter to Samaritan's Purse explaining about the lemonade stand. She tucked a check into an envelope and mailed it to the non-profit organization.
Samaritan's Purse is operating an emergency field hospital in Freeport on Grand Bahama. The medical team is performing lifesaving surgeries and treating patients for a numerous injuries and illnesses after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island last month.
Samaritan's Purse was called to help by World Health Organization and the Bahamas government. The nonprofit responded by transporting the 40-bed mobile hospital capable of receiving more than 100 patients daily onto the island. The team has seen more than 2,875 patients since Sept. 10.
Additionally, Samaritan's Purse sent 270 tons of emergency relief items, including heavy-duty shelter plastic, generators, water filters, hygiene kits, blankets, and solar lights.
Distributions are ongoing on the Abaco Islands from Samaritan's Purse base site at Marsh Harbour, which was hit by 200 to 250 mph winds during the hurricane.
"I am so proud of Brianna," Neef said. "She did the baking. I bought everything and supervised, but she did it all. She made the lemonade, cookies, brownies. Her 5-year-old brother Brayden helped with all of the lemonade stand days, too."
Brianna likes to help others. In the past, she has raised $500 for those with Type 1 diabetes through a walk-a-thon at Vineland Elementary.
Help from New Jersey
While Brianna was having her lemonade sale in sunny Florida, another stand popped up 1,500 miles away. Sisters Jasmine Adams, 8, and Juliet, 4, set up their own lemonade at their grandma's house in Holiday City in Toms River, New Jersey.
"Their aunt put up flyers around the neighborhood and the Holiday City Mall," said the girl's mom Lisa. "They wanted their donation to go to a shelter in Florida. However, after their grandma who lives in North Port told them about the shelter in Englewood that was helping rescue dogs from the Bahamas, they wanted to send their donations to the Ears Animal Rescue Sanctuary."
The girls raised $23 and had the check sent to the Englewood Animal Rescue Sancturay this week. John Radkins, EARS executive director, smiled when he read the letter.
"It's so nice to know that children are being brought up to have a good moral character and care about others," Radkins said. "I can't thank these little girls for raising money to help our rescue. What great kids. I appreciate them for thinking about us all the way from New Jersey."
For weeks, Radkins has tried to arrange foster homes for existing dogs at EARS to make room for dogs rescued from the Bahamas.
"Things didn't happen as quickly as I would like them to," Radkins said. "The dogs that come from the Bahamas live on the streets. There's not a lot of food or protection for them. They need a lot of tender, love and care. The people who foster these dogs will have to have a lot of patience. They aren't regular dogs like the ones we get who are just abandoned by a family who is moving away. So we haven't brought them here yet.
"We are still working on foster families who are up for this challenge."
EARS is sponsoring a Icons of Country Music Tribute Show fundraiser featuring three impersonators at 6 p.m. today at the VFW Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. They are also sponsoring A Howling for EARS fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the White Rabbit Saloon, 8282 Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte featuring live music, food and raffles.
For more information, call 941-681-3877.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.