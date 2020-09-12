COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Every year since 2002, the Kiwanis Club of North Port honors North Port police and firefighters for Sept. 11. Members team up with school-age children and a local bakery and give the first responders a treat.
COVID-19 didn't stop members from giving firefighters and police gifts, but the pandemic did make it more challenging.
"Usually we start out at the police department and give them a sheet cake and homemade cards," said Bill Haugh, Kiwanis board member. "Then we go to the main fire department and do the same. This year we did that, but then we had to split up into smaller groups to deliver the cards and Perkins muffins and pies to the fire substations. The big group usually gets to talk to the firefighters for a bit, but because of COVID-19 that wasn't possible. They have to limit how many visitors can come to the stations. Nevertheless we didn't want them to think we forgot about how special they are to us."
Another nonprofit group, the North Port Knights of Columbus Council 7997, is also helping in the community. The Knights recently kicked-off its "No Neighbor Left Behind" program.
"As the coronavirus pandemic continues, our duty is to serve our community remembering always that where there is a need, there is always a Knight," wrote Deputy Grand Knight Knights of Columbus, David Samuel, the program director to the Sun. "An important part of the program is to assist with food donations to local food banks, participating in blood drives and assisting neighbors with chores such as shopping for groceries."
The organization recently helped disabled citizens by donating $500 from their annual Tootsie Roll sale. The money was donated to an autism group, Special Olympics, Saint Mary's Academy and the Loveland Center.
Visit kofcnorthport7997.com for more information or call 614-266-1705.
BAND GETS A BREATHER
The Lemon Bay High School Band Program got a nice boost by The Rotary Club of Placida and Grande Aire Services with a donation of two Rabbit Air Purifiers for the band rooms. These units help keep the air in the band room clean. Please support these wonderful community organizations, and help us thank them for their commitment to our band students’ safety and well-being during this critical time in education. Other who helped include AJ Abbott with Abbott Air, Alex Wilson with Florida Home Mortgage-Xavier Financial, Brian Faro with Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Barbara Knodel, Mike Holland, Blair Milliken and Linda Stevens with Stevens the Florist South.
If you have good news about COVID-19 related issues or events, email Elaine Allen-Emrich at elaine.allen@yoursun.com
