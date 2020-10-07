SARASOTA — The second phase of the Sarasota County landfill on Knights Trail Road received an extension of its life expectancy on Wednesday.
By a 4-1 vote, Sarasota County commissioners approved an increase in the permitted height at the facility from 100 feet to 200 feet for both the section currently in use and a future Phase 3 that’s in development.
Wednesday’s approval did not affect the first phase at the landfill, which remains closed at 100 feet.
While Commission Chairman did not announce the member casting the dissenting vote, process of elimination indicated that it was Commissioner Charles Hines. From the questions he asked, he seemed concerned about the view from Myakka State Park, which is four to five miles away.
Speaking to commissioners during the public hearing, retired New College professor Jono Miller, a noted environmentalist, pointed out that the notice about increasing the height had been sent to a department in Tallahassee and not the park ranger.
“This is really big,” Miller said, adding that the park ranger was not a participant in the public process.
The increase in height bothered Commissioner Nancy Detert as well, who pointed out that she lived near the now-closed Jackson Road landfill east of Venice, which is 40 feet high.
“It’s hard to visualize something that’s going to be twice the size of the Celery Fields,” she said.
Bo Medred of Genesis Planning and Development, acting as the county’s agent for the proposal, told commissioners that the consulting engineers had performed simulations of a 200-foot high landfill from Myakka Lake and it was barely visible on the horizon.
County utilities director Mike Mylett sought the change to the permitted height for Phase 2 which is expected to reach its capacity by late 2022 or early 2023. Extending the height another 100 feet would increase its usefulness another three years and add 10 more years to the expected lifespan of six years for Phase 3 according to the information provided to commissioners Wednesday.
In approving the increase in height, commissioners ignored a request from attorney Dan Bailey, representing the Hawkins family who own a cattle ranch adjoining the landfill to the northeast.
Referring to what he called the “eastern extension” of the landfill, Bailey requested that any expansion there be limited to 85 feet, calling it a “fairly small concession” and adding that the landfill had been a good neighbor.
Commissioners did not discuss Bailey’s request as they continued to focus on the requested increase, the view of the landfill, and the need to act now.
In response to the latter point, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said the facts were not going to change.
Making a final comment before commissioners voted, Detert said, “I’m gonna take a giant leap of faith and support this and hope it all turns out well.”
