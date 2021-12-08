NORTH PORT — Kroger, a large grocery retailer based in Ohio, is now delivering groceries to homes in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
The company, which has stores in many states in the Midwest and the South, recently announced the opening of a customer fulfillment center in Groveland, Fla., west of Orlando.
Kroger is partnering with Ocado Solutions, a grocery e-commerce business, to deliver grocery items and fresh food to certain ZIP codes in the area. These include all the ZIP codes in North Port, Englewood and Venice and parts of Port Charlotte.
The company made the move to compete in Floroida with Publix, Walmart, Amazon and other grocery suppliers.
"The Kroger delivery network combines the efficiency of technology with the experience of our associates to deliver fresh, affordable food, and a consistent and rewarding customer experience," said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger's chief supply chain officer, in a news release.
"We're proud to launch Kroger Delivery in Florida, a new geography for Kroger and a milestone moment in our history to further build on our success as one of America's leading retailers and e-commerce companies."
The company website states that groceries will be delivered "with a fresh guarantee (or we'll make it right) in temperature-controlled vans" for $9.95.
"We're proud to help bring Kroger to Florida," said Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions. "Kroger and Ocado's unique partnership is opening up new possibilities online for U.S. grocery customers and we can't wait for households across Florida to experience amazing levels of service and freshness online with Kroger Delivery."
The Kroger Company is an American retail company founded by Bernard Kroger in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Today, Kroger has nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.