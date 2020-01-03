ENGLEWOOD — Rob Kruzel is playing offense to ensure the Tringali Recreation Center sees the return of street hockey.
He hopes Charlotte County will get the rink up and running again.
The hockey rink had been at Tringali since 2004, next to its tennis courts and children's playground. Kruzel, president of the Tringali Hockey and Sports League, said families, children and adults played hockey at the rink on inline roller skates.
But a year ago, Charlotte County closed the rink after repeated efforts to repair it failed.
Kruzel hopes the county's 2020 Sales Tax Focus Group will recommend at its Jan. 22 meeting the county devote a portion of its proposed 1-percent sales tax extension to replacing the rink.
Charlotte's sales tax generates $20 million or more annually.
The advisory focus group is reviewing 30 or more projects, will rank its recommendations and present its list to commissioners. County commissioners will approve the final list of projects before the sales tax referendum is placed on the November ballot.
Rather than seeing the rink disappear forever, Kruzel approached county commissioners last month to ask commissioners to dedicate $500,000 in sales tax for the restoration of the rink. Commissioners recommended he first bring it before the Sales Tax Focus Group.
He's not alone in wanting to see the rink reopen at Tringali. As of Friday, a "Help Save Tringali Hockey Rink" petition on www.change.org had 1,444 signatures — and the number is growing.
Since the commission meeting, Kruzel has been gathering quotes from various companies for the repairs and replacement of the flooring for the outdoor rink. He's also pricing shade roofing for the rink.
Kruzel will share the results with the focus group when it meets on Jan. 22.
First the sheriff
Kruzel will have to stand in line before his request is considered.
Up to this month, the focus group had been meeting once a month, although not this month. The advisory group meets twice, first on Jan. 8, then on Jan. 22.
"We will determine the focus group schedule after the Jan. 22 meeting," county spokesman Brian Gleason said in an email. "The focus group may or may not meet in February. The final meeting is set for March (March 4)."
The Jan. 8 meeting will strictly consider public safety and sheriff's funding proposals:
• $6 million to centralize the county's 911 operations with emergency operations center in one, 12,000-square-foot building.
• $6.6 million to replace the sheriff's District 4 headquarters and training facility.
• $5 million for a District 2 sheriff's facility. Currently, the sheriff's District 2 operates out of leased offices on Tamiami Trail. To meet growth and demands, the sheriff office has identified a property as an "ideal location" on Collingswood Boulevard and Seymour Avenue.
• $14 million for a 30,000-square-foot, two-story CCSO Administration Center for its headquarters, evidence and forensics, vehicles and other uses.
For more information, visit "Hot Topics" on www.charlottecountyfl.gov or call 941-743-1944.
