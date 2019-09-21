ENGLEWOOD — Russ Kyper wanted to help wounded veterans.
Thanks to his daughter, Lynda Richardson, who raises pedigree Labradors, Kyper, a World War II veteran who served with the SeaBees in the Pacific, has found a way to help a vet.
Kyper purchased three-month old pup, Linkin, the last of his litter, from his daughter and turned around and donated the dog to the nonprofit K9s for Warriors. The organization is based out of Ponte Vedra, south of Jacksonville, Florida. That's where Linkin is now being trained to be a service dogs for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders.
Kyper inspired his daughter, who said she intends to donate pups from future litters to K9s for Warriors.
Most of the dogs K9 for Warriors come from shelters, but 5-10% are donated by breeders and other owners, said Brianna Bentov, K9 for Warriors public relations manager.
The younger the dog, the longer it takes to train it to pick up cues of PTSD. Most dogs take 10 to 14 months to complete their training. K9 for Warriors is able fully train 10 dog-owner teams a month.
They are always looking for a few good dogs.
"The need far surpasses the supply," Bentov said.
The dogs themselves must be 50 pounds or more as full-grown adults, standing at 24 inches or taller.
Most mixed-breed dogs are acceptable for training. But on www.k9sforwarriors.org, a list of pure-bred breeds, such as pit bulls or hounds or "giant breeds" like Great Danes, are excluded "due to insurance liability."
To learn more, visit www.k9sforwarriors.org.
