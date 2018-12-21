ENGLEWOOD — Knowing many seniors won’t have much for Christmas, staff at L.A. Ainger Middle School adopted 65 local senior citizens.
Through the Senior Giving Tree, at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care on San Casa Drive in Englewood, the names of residents who are in nursing homes or are shut-ins were listed along with a wish. Teachers shopped for those items to donate to help brighten the holidays for those without families.
Founded by Sue McNamara, a nurse at Doctor’s Choice Home Care, 10 years ago, The Senior Giving Tree program now helps 254 seniors at Englewood Health and Rehab, Magnolia Acres Assisted Living Facility, Grand Villa and Heritage Oaks, and others throughout the community.
“My daughter Andrea Green sets up the tree at Heritage Oaks each year,” McNamara said. “We ask anyone in the community who wants to adopt a senior to pick a name and buy the gift(s) and wrap it. They are to return it to Heritage Oaks and then I make sure they are delivered to the seniors.”
McNamara said the L.A. Ainger staff is “really wonderful.”
“My daughter used to teach there and knows a lot of the teachers,” she said. “Now she teaches at Lemon Bay High School, but the teachers at L.A. Ainger still wanted to help us with the Senior Giving Tree. We love them.”
The L.A. Ainger team stepped up their efforts this year.
“This year L.A. Ainger Middle School has surpassed all previous years of participation,” said Mike Riley Charlotte County Schools spokesman. “All of the seniors who are adopted are currently participants in the Meals on Wheels program for people who are homebound. Teachers, the media specialist, school psychologist, paraprofessionals, secretaries, the physical/occupational therapist, food service, and administration all chipped in to try to make someone else feel happy this year.”
The school’s Cougar Care Club students also participated.
“Gifts the seniors asked for this year included lap robes, socks, cookies, candy, lotion, CD players, CDs, sweat pants and puzzle books,” said teacher Mary Murnighan. “L.A. Ainger Middle School staff and students want everyone to feel special and loved this holiday season. We are Ainger family. We extend our family to those who don’t have one of their own.”
McNamara says she started the program 10 years ago, for “no real reason.”
“My husband and I got it together because it’s just what you do at Christmas,” she said. “You love one another.”
