Aiden O’Neal, 13, was called to the L.A. Ainger Middle School principal’s office recently for a good reason. After overcoming adversity, having a visual disability and some personal struggles, Aiden kept up his grades, volunteered in the community through Boy Scouts (and soon an Eagle Scout project) and several other programs and made the high honor roll this semester. Principal Jeff Harvey recently gave Aiden his certificate, shook his hand and told him he was doing a good job.