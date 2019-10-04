The Imagine Lady Sharks hosted the Lemon Bay Lady Mantas for a "Pink Out" volleyball game in which money was raised for breast cancer awareness Thursday. The two local schools met for a freshman game, a junior varsity game and a varsity game. While the visiting team from Englewood won the freshman and JV games, the home team won the varsity game.
Lady Mantas participate in pink-out game
- SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN
- Updated
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.