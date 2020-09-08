ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County commissioners will decide today whether 30 new homes will fit on 22 acres just off Pine Street in Englewood.
The property is off the Pine Street stub, the portion of the road that’s north of the East Dearborn Street and River Road. It’s behind the Park Forest community and next to the Pine Street entrance of the Englewood Sports Complex.
The land is now designated as part of a commercial center on the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
A developer is asking commissioners to designate a portion of what is now part of an 89-acre future commercial center to moderate residential that would allow two or more, but no more than five, residential units per acre. The owner is listed as Ted Terry of the Georgia-based Park Forest Development.
County planning staff and the county’s Planning Advisory Board recommend approving the change.
“Upon recent examination of the surrounding land uses and the fact that environmental constraints only allow development on the eastern portion of the site, commercial is not a suitable land use for this site with these development constraints,” a county staff report stated.
Plans call for 10 acres of the eastern portion of the property to be maintained as conservation land and reserved for a wetland. The development, which will be called Paddock Pines, calls for 30 clustered homes to be built along a cul-de-sac, according to the current plan submitted by the developer.
County staff concluded the shift from commercial to residential development will generate fewer car trips to and from the property.
And as far as the properties along South River Road, abutting Paddock Pines to the south, county staff concluded, “There is sufficient buffering being proposed to mitigate any potential incompatibilities to the existing uses to the south.”
No neighboring property owners nor anyone else turned out for the development’s county-required “neighborhood meeting” held in March. The county’s advisory Planning Commission unanimously supported the comprehensive plan change in July without any stipulations nor conditions.
The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. today (Sept. 9) at the Sarasota County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. For more information about the commission’s agenda or to watch a live video of the meeting, visit www.scgov.net or call 941-861-5000.
