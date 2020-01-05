ENGLEWOOD — It’s been 10 years since the last proposal to build a gas station at the intersection of S.R. 776 and Manasota Beach Road was submitted to Sarasota County and ultimately rejected by commissioners.
Now, a new proposal has made its way to the county.
A neighborhood meeting will take place Tuesday evening so residents in the area surrounding the triangle-shaped 3-acre property at the northwest corner of the two roads can hear the latest proposal to rezone the property to allow for the future development of a 7-11 gas station at the site.
According to county records, notifications of the meeting, as required by a county ordinance, were sent to 90 residents surrounding the site of the proposed rezoning.
The property, which is owned by K&B Sarasota II, is currently rezoned for residential purposes, but the owners are seeking a rezone to a commercial neighborhood designation to allow the development of the 7-11 convenience store.
The property already has a commercial neighborhood designation on the future land use map in the county’s comprehensive plan. And, the S.R. 776 Corridor Plan for the area also envisioned the development of the property for commercial uses.
According to the nonbinding development concept plan filed with the county planning department, a 3,500-square-foot convenience store with 16 gas pumps is envisioned at the center of the site. Only four pumping stations are allowed by right in a commercial neighborhood zone as per county code, so the increase to 16 stations will require approval of a special exception.
This is not the first time that developers have proposed locating a convenience store with gas pumps on the property. Similar attempts in 2008 and 2010 failed to garner support from county commissioners after intense neighborhood pressure arose in opposition to the proposed development.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road, Englewood, with planners from Genesis Planning and Development explaining the plan and the process.
After the neighborhood meeting, the proposal will go before the county’s planning commission for consideration sometime this spring. No date has been set for that public hearing.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.