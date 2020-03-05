Say you’re an Englewood restaurant that’s survived 65 revolving-door years of new owners and new names. Think about it.
How do you feel? Exhausted? Discouraged?
Not at all, if you’re Landy’s Restaurant. You sit happily on your quiet spot by the water, calmly take the changes in stride and continue serving longtime customers who love you, just as you’ve always done.
But now you’re especially pleased to see a British girl from Yorkshire, whom you’ve watched grow up, return with her husband to become your newest owner.
IN THE BEGINNING
It all started with Dave Russell Behrens, who retired to Englewood in 1955 with his wife, Flora, and became locally notable for a place that he called The Driftwood Inn.
Englewood historian Diana Harris remembers bicycling with her kids to the Driftwood, just for its buffet.
“I think they dreaded seeing us coming,” she said. “My son would devour all their stuffed eggs.”
Even then it was known for its buffet-salad bar — which, today, is the last, best salad bar in Englewood.
Around 1970, the Driftwood became Howards Restaurant on the Water, complete with an aqua-and-white marquee to show off its posh new name. It would remain Howards until 2014, when then-owners Ken White and Bryan Domian moved Howards, name and all, to its current location on Indiana Avenue.
But that wasn’t the end for the beloved Englewood icon on the water. A symmetrical transatlantic transition was about to take place.
Former owners George and Lois Kouzis returned to the renamed Landy’s on the Water with their daughter, Jen, as manager. As the Kouzises approached retirement, Landy’s went on the market.
For two decades Stephen and Maureen Butterfield and their little girl, Charlotte, had come from Yorkshire, England, to vacation in Englewood. They knew Howards and Landy’s well.
Recently the Butterfields, too, retired here, after 45 years running their own family fish-and-chips restaurant.
Two years ago, Charlotte and her husband, Andre Sao, moved to Rotonda, planning to carry on family tradition by getting into the business themselves. When they learned that Charlotte’s favorite childhood restaurant was for sale, they leaped at the opportunity.
After the Saos took over Landy’s late last year, Jen Kouzis remained. This owners’ daughter who knows the ropes so well is welcome to stay for as long as she likes, the couple said.
“She’s helping us out massively with the transition,” they said.
And Landy’s regulars are relieved that its new owners haven’t upended the Kouzises’ popular menu of Greek specialties and seafood.
“People always ask about the salad bar,” said Charlotte. “After coming here ourselves for 20 years, we’d miss it if it weren’t here. The only things that we’ll change are the specials. You might even see our family’s British fish-and-chips recipe as a special.”
“We’re very hands-on,” she promised. “Especially when you take over a place, it’s important not to be absentee owners. My mum and dad were always present at their restaurant.”
The Butterfields can also be found at their daughter and son-in-law’s place nearly every day.
“They’re enjoying retirement from the other side of the table,” Charlotte laughed. “And they’re really enjoying seeing me run around.”
The 65-year-old restaurant that watched her grow up is enjoying it, too.
