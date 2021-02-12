ENGLEWOOD — Valentine’s Day is Sunday.
Shopping at some local thrift shops can lead to treasures while donating to a cause. Small business owners are clamoring for sales from the romantic holiday.
At EARS Thrift Store, there are some specific Valentine’s Day items along with home goods, designer clothing, jewelry, paintings and knick knacks.
They are also having an online Pampered Chef fundraiser until Feb. 17 that helps with the animal adoptions. Today EARS, 145 W. Dearborn St., is also having cat adoptions in the cat room until noon.
The store, 353 W. Dearborn St., supports the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, a 501(3)c no-kill animal rescue for dogs and cats, and once in a while birds, bunnies, pigs and other small creatures.
Today, all Suncoast Humane Society thrift stores have a 30% off sale on lamps and furniture with a yellow dot.
Along with “love” photo frames, mugs, knick knacks, there is premier spoon jewelry, custom jewelry, some designer shoes and clothing, a Bella Perlina bracelet and a Pandora bracelet, marked at a discount well below the market price. They have a selection of beach and nautical home goods.
The Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, is a no-kill shelter in Englewood, that offers adoptions, low-cost preventive health care, animal enrichment, pet therapy, foster care, dog obedience training and more. The shelter helps more than 50,000 animals in Charlotte and Sarasota counties annually.
A new collection
A new Escape line, made of Peruvian cotton, is only sold at select resort stores and now exclusively in Englewood at Ivy’s on Dearborn, 446 W. Dearborn St.
Ivy’s on Dearborn, owner Karen Tyree, kicked off a new clothing line in time for Valentine’s Day.
“The Escape Resort Wear line has arrived,” Tyree said. “This is such a wonderful line of clothing replacing the old Fresh Produce clothing line. Some of the same styles that you love has new fabrics and patterns. We also have unique hand-made Sustainable and Fair Trade Bags. They just arrived and are fabulous fabrics at great prices.”
Ivy’s also sells gift cards, which Tyree, a small business owner who is carefully staying open during the pandemic, says make a great Valentine’s, birthday or Mother’s Day gift.
Unique chocolates
A Facebook video shows a vibrant piece of blue, yellow, purple sparkling chocolate bar made with almonds and coconut garnered attention on the ALMA Artisan Chocolates and Sweets page.
The artist behind the dark chocolate out-of-this galaxy looking candy bar, is Tair Stav Bergara, a self-taught chocolatier in Venice, who fills online orders and delivers to some areas locally.
“I started making specialty painted chocolates for family and friends, and they told me I should start selling them,” said Stav Bergara, who spends time tempering each color on to the chocolate. “It’s a long process, but it’s worth it because the chocolate comes out gorgeous.”
During the holidays, the new small-business owner filled chocolates with caramel, liquor, dried fruits, candy cane, marshmallows, dark chocolate and pomegranate ganache.
“For Valentine’s Day, I made white chocolate hearts filled with hand made hibiscus jelly,” she said. “I made different XO chocolates. Some are just painted pinkish, reddish, purple. I also have sparkling candy-apple red coated chocolate filled with caramel cinnamon ganache for Valentine’s Day. I want to start air brushing chocolate. It will bring my chocolate skills to a whole new level.”
Stav Bergara sells her products online and meets customers for local deliveries.
Cool Valentine’s date
Looking for a fun place to take your Valentine? The Arctic Alligator Creamery has Valentine’s Day treats as well as hard ice cream, shakes, splits, ice cream cups, sandwiches, cakes, sorbet, and even sugar-free and vegan selections.
They have three heart-shaped ice cream cakes available plus plenty of other gifts like the unicorn cocoa bombs and a traditional ice cream cake with chopped Hershey’s chocolates and Twix, according to small business owner Sarah Gleba. Customers can order online and choose a pick-up date and time at the creamery, 3385 South Access Road, Unit 1 in Englewood.
