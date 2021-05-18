SARASOTA — With the stroke of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pen, a 30-year provision in Sarasota County’s Charter died a silent death.
By signing Senate Bill 1890, enacted by the Florida Legislature on May 7, DeSantis put an end to the $200 limitation in the county’s charter on campaign contributions to candidates for countywide office such as commissioners or the constitutional officers.
That $200 limitation has been in the county charter since 1990.
Now, people or committees can contribute up to $1,000 to candidates for office.
The legislation also raised the limitation on contributions in statewide races to $3,000.
The legislation goes into effect July 1.
Asked for an analysis of the impact on the county charter by Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, County Attorney Rick Elbrecht concluded the current charter limitation “would likely be found void.”
In past elections, candidates skirted around the $200 limitation by enlisting family members or others to make contributions to a candidate. For example, in the 2020 county commission races, both Commissioner Alan Maio and his wife each made $200 contributions to candidates they favored.
The new state law also provides that primary and general elections are each separate and distinct elections meaning that a person can donate up to $1,000 to a candidate in each race.
Whether a person could make a $200 contribution in a primary race, then again in the general election also came into question during the county’s 2020 election cycle.
County commissioners briefly discussed the new legislation during their meeting Tuesday with Commissioner Christian Ziegler inquiring of Elbrecht what would happen if a referendum were placed on the ballot to amend the charter accordingly.
Elbrecht never responded as Maio interjected that in the past several provisions, such as term limits for commissioners, had been found invalid with an asterisk placed by the provision.
The new law has been challenged by the ACLU of Florida which filed a complaint with the federal district court for the Northern District of Florida on May 8 claiming the law was unconstitutional.
The new law also puts additional pressure on supporters of single-member districts, a provision enacted by county voters in 2018 with over 60 percent approval.
That provision is now under attack by county commissioners who claim county voters did not understand what they were voting for. Commissioners have made no secret of their disdain for the new method of electing commissioners.
The county’s Charter Review Board is set to review the provision Wednesday.
Asked about the new law, Kindra Muntz of the Sarasota Alliance for Safe Elections told the Herald Tribune that the new law “just makes it easier for large donors to fund the candidates of their choice without having to go through the charade of creating a daisy chain of multiple $200 contributions.”
SAFE led the effort to enact the single-member district provision and plans to have members attend the Wednesday meeting.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
