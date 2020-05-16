ENGLEWOOD — From a car, from a friend’s couch, from someplace in the woods, 10 homeless Lemon Bay High School seniors finished their work and will graduate this year.
Another eight seniors completed graduation requirements despite being bounced from one foster home to another.
Hearing there are 18 LBHS seniors who have had to overcome these challenges on their way to high school diplomas, Toy Metts Coxey wanted to help them all.
“After the Adopt A Senior program was launched, I learned there were 40 homeless students in Charlotte County,” said the Keller Williams Realty Gold Realtor and 40-year Englewood resident. “I found out 10 of them went to Lemon Bay High School. I was heartbroken.”
Coxey said it was even more painful knowing none of the seniors would get to go prom, Senior Skip Day, Project Graduation, or even a have “normal” graduation ceremony this month.
“Some of these students do not have stable homes with families that will shower them with graduation gifts,” she said. “My children struggled at times and they had a great support system. I can’t imagine being homeless and trying to make it through high school.”
Coxey called LBHS principal Bob Bedford and asked if she could adopt these seniors. She’s buying pouches and engraving them with a Cricut machine for seniors to store their important paperwork and gift cards. She can’t afford to buy gift cards for all 18 seniors.
“I’d really like for each student to have several gift cards to help them with their next endeavor,” she said. “I could use help buying gift cards. A Walmart gift card can be used for gas, clothing for a job interview and food. A Publix gift card helps with food. A gift card to a restaurant would make a great graduation lunch or dinner. This may be the only gift of encouragement these seniors get.”
Earlier this year, the Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 donated money to support homeless seniors by paying for their caps, gowns and graduation tassels, senior class photo, class T-shirts and yearbooks.
Elks lodge created the project to decrease the isolation and hopelessness for seniors who have few resources.
Coxey agrees. She will distribute any gift cards she equally among the seniors she has identified.
“The more help we get, the larger gift the seniors get,” she said. “Every gift will go 100% to these students.”
Gift cards marked “Attention LBHS senior project” can be put in the drop box or mailed to Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223. They can be purchased through Zelle and Paypal. The deadline is May 20.
For more information, call 941-662-0010.
