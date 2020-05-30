COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Celebrating Fraser's accomplishments
Proud Englewood mom Sue Johnson last week gave a shout-out of thanks to the Englewood community for making her son Fraser, a Lemon Bay High School grad, extremely happy.
Fraser has Asperger’s syndrome.
"He has come such a long way to get where he is now," Johnson said on social media. "(He's had) many struggles and hurdles, so just watching his joy for life fills my heart. We have had such wonderful support from the school, friends, teachers, our church (Englewood United Methodist Church), we are blessed, and his intention is to show others with a disability that with determination, anything is possible."
After learning he met the requirements for graduation, he spent three days in front of his house dancing, singing and celebrating.
"The people of Englewood drove past, honking, cheering, and congratulating him," Johnson wrote on social media. "Some of our neighbors, who we didn’t even know, arranged a golf cart parade for him. Wow, people’s generosity and kind hearts shone out. I will be forever grateful to this wonderful community. I would also like to say a huge ‘Thank you’ to the amazing staff at Lemon Bay High School for supporting Fraser the past 4 years. He was so proud of graduating from such a wonderful establishment. After he had his pictures taken at school, he wore his cap and gown around Publix."
Citizens saved the legion
On Memorial Day, hundreds of vehicles waited for a curbside lunch at the American Legion Post 254 in North Port. They bought boxed lunches and donated. With the help of North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice residents, the legion raised $6,602 not including the $2,000 donated in supplies needed for the lunches, according to organizer Justin Willis.
"On behalf of the officers and Members of American Legion Post 254, I wish to express our deep gratitude for the love and support shown to the post at the Memorial Day fundraiser," said Samuel Talyor, commander. "We have always strived to be an active member of the community but have never really known how the community felt about us. You have made it very clear that we are one of you, a family member. Your donations of food and money to cover the costs of the fundraiser was phenomenal and humbling."
Taylor said the money raised will be used primarily to cover the costs of re-opening the post in June.
"In this case, a donation will be made to Project 22, a vet relief program to reduce veteran suicide," he said.
