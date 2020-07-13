COVID-19 hasn't stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others. Here's some good news from around the area.
Carla Bounds and Victoria Van Dine, mothers of Lemon Bay graduates, are organizing a community graduation for LBHS students at 9 a.m. Friday. The venue is Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda.
The pair have had two planning meetings with other parents. Another is planned at the church in the picnic table area 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"We are overwhelmed with all the parents or community members who are volunteering to make this event happen," Bounds said. "To make the process easier, I am going to coordinate some committees I will set up Zoom meetings for decorating, gift bags, technical set-up/take-down."
The planners ask that every parent/guardian write a letter to their graduate, which will be added into the gift bag for each senior.
"We would like to collect the letters and get an update from each committee, so that any loose ends can be completed on Thursday," Bounds said. "We do not want any graduate to be left out."
The planners are asking participants to visit Parents of Lemon Bay High School Graduates 2020 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/994523807675843/.
"Since we are planning it, we need funds for the items we are renting such as chairs, stage, sound system, etc.," Van Dine said. "We created a LBHS Alternative Graduation Go Fund Me: www.gofundme.com/community-sponsored-graduation. We need help to ensure these graduates cross their tassel and put an end to their high school chapter and move beyond senior year 2020."
Bounds agreed. "They’ve worked hard 13 years and they deserve their 13 seconds of fame," she said. "They should be able to walk across the stage and have everyone cheer for them."
Students must preregister so the planners have enough senior bags and other provisions. Parents are asked to bring their own chairs.
Hermitage and Van Wezel
Despite COVID-19, not only did the Hermitage Artist Retreat exceed its fundraising goal of $302,000, but they've also teamed up with the Van Wezel Foundation for an innovative new art experience this summer. The program is called "Unscripted: Arts from the Inside Out."
"Unscripted" is an "off-script" series using audiences on an insider's journey of the artistic process, produced by award-winning writers, musicians, composers, choreographers, visual artists, educators, and other Hermitage fellows from around the globe.
"Great art doesn't begin in front of an audience. It begins in the private spaces where artists dream, work, experiment and create," said Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in a statement.
Cheryl Mendelson, CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation said the concept is "a fresh and innovate way" for audiences and artists to engage with each other.
"The Hermitage Artist Retreat is known for its pioneering artists and high-caliber creativity. That is the beauty of this partnership – we can evolve ideas about the arts together. It's unscripted," Mendelson said in a statement.
The Hermitage, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, is a nonprofit artist retreat in Manasota Key. Each year, accomplished artists across multiple disciplines are invited to stay at the beachfront campus. Hermitage artists interact with the local community, reaching thousands of Gulf Coast residents and visitors each year with unique and inspiring programs.
For more information, visit www.hermitageartistretreat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.