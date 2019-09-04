By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
Lemon Bay High School students have taken great pride over the years with their stellar musical productions including “Guys and Dolls,” “Damn Yankees,” “Barefoot in the Park,” “Footloose” and “Grease.” With the departure of drama teacher Caroline Rawlings, students were recently introduced to Sarah Ballard-Richardson in her new leading role as the school’s drama teacher.
The Sun asked Ballard-Richardson, 41, about her aspirations for the new school year.
How long have you been in the theater field?
“I have been a lover of theater my entire life. I played Anita in “West Side Story” here at LBHS my senior year (nearly 25 years ago). I’ve also directed several plays and performances for fun. My real expertise is for teaching, and the last three years was named ‘highly effective’ from the state of Florida.”
Are you familiar with Lemon Bay High School?
“I am an alumni of the class of 1996. My theater teacher was Sherie Ragan, and I loved her! My daughter Taylor graduated in May. She played Betty Rizzo in “Grease.” My son Trace, 14, is a freshman at the school. I have two other children, Toby, 12 and Tempest, 10, who will eventually attend Lemon Bay High School.”
Are you planning a fall performance?
“The upper level students have chosen to write their own adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which will be performed Nov. 21-24. Tickets will go on sale early-to-mid-October. We are also doing “The Addams Family” for our spring musical April 16-19.”
Will you be taking any students to competitions this year? If so where?
“Students will compete in One Acts, individual events and one large group musical number at districts in November. We will then have the opportunity to go to states for some students who receive superiors at districts.”
Are there any fundraisers planned to help with travel or any performances?
“I am having a parent meeting in September to get some things in motion.”
You have only been in school for a couple of weeks, what was the reception from students and parents?
“I have received very positive feedback so far. I have an excellent Thespian board who met with me before school even started, and together these student leaders and I started out on the right foot. One parent sent me a message saying that her daughter is very excited to have me as the new theater director, and that she thinks I will ‘get stuff done.’”
Are there any standouts for you in your classes so far?
“There are many new students who are showing an interest in the program, and I see a lot of promise in them and several other returning students.”
How did you get the job at LBHS?
“I was hired last year as a teacher for students with special needs. It was only supposed to be a year assignment for another teacher on leave of absence. I became extremely involved (instructing color guard for marching band, heading up the school’s social committee, and attending every event possible). I also chipped in as a parent volunteer last year for the school’s production of “Grease” (and performed as teen angel for the closing show). I helped with box office sales and anything else Mrs. Rawlings needed. So, when she had to move to North Carolina for her husband’s new job, I applied for the position.”
About how many students are you teaching this year?
“There are 169 taking theater or technical theater classes, but dozens more who try out for the productions.”
The last few years have been inconsistent for the kids in terms of having a director — long term. Do you plan on staying at the high school?
“I plan to be here for as long as the school and community will have me. I love Lemon Bay High School, this program and most of all these students, and I am looking forward to giving them the commitment they deserve.”
