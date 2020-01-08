ENGLEWOOD — Members of Leadership Englewood listened as Stacy Jones talked about the casino-style funeral she planned for a man whose friends called him "Mr. Lucky."
"We rented the Charlotte Performing Arts Center and turned it into a casino with a red carpet for a funeral," said Jones, community relations director at Ponger & Uselton and Lemon Bay Family of Funeral Homes in Englewood.
"Our staff was dressed like dealers. We had slot machines and a real poker game going on. Every person was given a keepsake. People said this was not like what they expected when they were going to the funeral. His family wanted a casino-themed funeral that people would remember."
Jones said there were 350 people at the funeral to remember the man who started the "very first" Winn-Dixie supermarket in Punta Gorda.
"They called him 'Mr. Lucky' because he always won the lottery," she said. "In doing research to plan his funeral, I spoke to his employees. What I learned is every time he hired someone, he told them they were his favorite employee. So I had a sign made for the funeral that said 'You are my favorite employee'."
The funeral home discussion was all part of the Leadership Englewood experience. The members of the Class of 2020 spent the day learning about health care in Englewood, from birth to funerals, and everything in between. It was one of the group's monthly sessions that so far have covered education and nonprofits since the class came together in October. Leadership Englewood is run by volunteers through the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Funeral director Scott Daughenbaugh, who has been in the business for 31 years, said while some families don't want to do anything for their loved ones after they die, others want a themed or funeral or "life well-celebrated" events. The funeral home now has tables and chairs set up with flower centerpieces and a box of tissues. During a celebration of life, families can have a catered meal, desserts, alcohol and watch a video of a loved one. Then they can go out as a group to Lemon Bay, which surrounds the funeral home, and throw sea shells into the water in memory of the person they are celebrating.
"We do things a little differently," he said. "Families like to sit around the table and talk instead of having a pew-style funeral where everyone sits in a row and looks straight ahead and doesn't socialize."
Leadership Englewood member Gary Vasbinder, owner of Real Bikes Englewood, told the group he was at a recent funeral for a neighbor.
"I got to see first hand what they are talking about with these new-type of funerals," he said. "It was well done. We had a meal and sat and talked and remembered our friend. They made it very personal."
But end-of-life wasn't the only stop for the Leadership Englewood Class on Wednesday.
The class spent health care day visiting Englewood Community Hospital, the YMCA, Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, Hospice, Grand Villa, the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Health & Rehabilitation and Lemon Bay Funeral home.
"I'm learning a lot of the behind-the-scenes of how places operate," said local Realtor Amber Craft. "We wouldn't walk into a hospital and just start asking questions. We wouldn't get to know more about what Hospice really does. The leadership class allows us to take the time to learn and ask questions. In some cases, we can take that information back with us and use it in our everyday lives."
Craft's classmate, Charlotte County Sgt. Chris Kearney, agreed.
"I've been to all of these places before as part of my job," he said. "The knowledge I gain in this class will help me help local families. If a loved one dies and the family doesn't have a plan in place, we will stay with them and make phone calls. We share funeral home information with them and help with arrangements up until their loved one is picked up."
At Grand Villa, senior living community, members learned about how memory care works.
"I worked with a woman who couldn't recognize her husband, but she could watch TV and tell me Elvis was singing in the show," said Kimberly O'Toole, activity director. "Every day for a year and a half we talked about her husband. She didn't think she was old, so she didn't recognize her husband as someone she married. She thought he was her father or grandfather. Then one day after a year and a half, she saw a man getting out of the car. She looked at me and said, 'That's him, that's my husband.' I took her by the hand as she ran toward him to hug him.
"So you can't say you can't teach an old dog new tricks because your brain can remember things it may not have for years," O'Toole said. "We use shadow boxes filled with old photos to help our residents learn and remember which one is their room."
As the health care day came to a close, member Karen Tyree, owner of Ivy's on Dearborn, said she's learned quite a bit.
"It's great, she said. "I've known some of these people and the places for years. The difference is I get to ask lots of questions. It's nice the answers are shared among the group."
As part of their graduation, the class must do a fundraiser and donate proceeds to a nonprofit group. The group is planning several fundraisers in the upcoming months. Vasbinder and member Kendra Porter like the idea of "celebrity bartending" at some of the fundraisers that will be open to the public.
