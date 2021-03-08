ENGLEWOOD — When Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger described how the county has acquired the right of way for widening South River Road, the crowd cheered.
Cutsinger was talking to the Leadership Englewood Class of 2021, which was beginning its Arts & Culture Day at Joe Maxx coffee house on West Dearborn Street on Friday morning. He wanted to let the class members know about the good news on nearby projects.
"I love Englewood," Cutsinger said. "I've lived here for 30 years. I represent you."
A program of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Englewood gathers about 20 community members for an months-long program that introduces them to various parts of the community during monthly day tours.
Friday, Cutsinger said the county still has plans for the Residential Commercial Transition Overlay District near the Open Studio in Englewood.
The overlay district will allow artists to operate a low-impact business out of their home. Cutsinger said that arts district offers unique features including walkability through new sidewalk, trails and parking areas throughout the designated area of homes/businesses.
He said the county-run Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency is designing new sidewalks, parking and lighting in for West Dearborn. He shared a draft plan for the new gateway sign that says "Old Englewood Village" that's coming to Dearborn Street as part of the project.
Meeting Jeremy Reed
Next, the group went to the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay and met artist Jeremy Reed. He creates sea life art paintings and sculptures. What makes them unique is they are all made from Kleenex tissues. The alliance features 40 local artists. Inside are paintings, fine art prints, mosaics, pottery, shell art and more. Artists offer classes for beginners to experts.
A trip to the Open Studio
The class loaded into golf carts and headed to the Open Studio, 380 Old Englewood Road. Artists and entrepreneurs at the Open Studio encourage creativity and healthy living. Inside is The Spa and Real Juice Bar, Terah Gardens, Englewood Pottery, and a variety of classes and workshops. There's an outdoor stage for backyard events.
The class members walked through the edible landscape, then listened to Evelyn Dow discuss the future of the Residential Commercial Transition Overlay District.
John Watson, manager of Joe Maxx Coffee, explained the Open Studio is launching a new mini pantry movement. The concept is similar to free little libraries — but with food.
"We will be making wooden boxes which cost about $300 with a solar light and metal roof and on private property," Watson said. "They will have food inside for anyone who needs it. They will be refilled when they are empty. The community can donate at the coffee shop or leave food donations in the boxes."
Watson envisions six pantries to begin and then dozens more in the future. There's also plan for a refrigerator at the Open Studio for fresh produce, meats and perishable food donations for anyone in need.
Members said this concept works well for their Cuisine for a Cause fundraiser. Nonprofits that help with food needs will be invited to the event. Participants learn the needs and can make a donation.
"For example, Meals on Wheels can explain that a meal costs $4 a day to prepare and deliver, and there are some who can't afford it," said leadership member Rachel Dion. "At our event people can donate a month of meals to someone who can't afford them. John can come talk about the new free food boxes."
The group visited Veteran's Park, Sculpture Garden and the Thursday farmer's market. After watching a historical slideshow at historic Green Street Church, they brainstormed fundraisers.
A wine tasting and wine wagon event is planned for April 24 at Rumors in Englewood. A carnival is planned by leadership member John Bailey, who is also the SKY Academy prinicpal, on June 5 on the school campus along River Road.
After lunch, the group went on a self-guided tour of Cedar Point Park. Then headed to the artist Carroll Swayze's Studio, 2373 Donovan Road, Englewood.
Swayze said the pandemic closed the art festivals she travels to annually to sell her works, as well as the ones she curates in Englewood. She lost thousands last year. However, she's still making and selling art and can't wait for things to get back to "normal.
For more information on Leadership Englewood, visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
For more information on the new little free pantry program, visit www.littlefreepantry.org
