ENGLEWOOD — She ran to the front of the room, flexed her bicep muscle and high-fived her new friends.
Kim Parks garnered laughter and cheers Wednesday night at the Leadership Englewood 2020 class introductions at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
Parks is the membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce which sponsors Leadership Englewood. Now she is a member of the next Leadership Englewood class.
"I'm eager to learn more about the community," said Parks who has a background in radio. She also owned a business in Tennessee for 10 years.
The 24 members of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 got together for the first time Wednesday night. The program is designed to educate local business leaders about Englewood, Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Each month, the group boards a bus and visits businesses, nonprofits, schools, parks, art centers and other places.
Class chair Yvonne Wolf and and vice-chair Charlene Dorio helped introduce the following new candidates:
• Jeremy Jones, who is a broker of Tall Pines Realty in Englewood. His family is goes back four generations in Englewood. He and his wife and 8-year-old son love to fish and travel.
• Kendra Porter was born and raised in Englewood. She moved to Connecticut for six years at the biggest resort and casino in the US — Foxwoods Service & Entertainment. She moved back and is the assistant to the company president at the family owned business Porter Contracting.
• Amber Craft resided in Englewood for 15 years and has "five four-legged children." The Paradise Exclusive Realtor loves the outdoors and traveling with her husband.
• Mike Ruiz is originally from Cuba and migrated to Canada before landing in Florida in the late 1990s. He has three children and a wife of 23 years. He worked in the newspaper industry before he became a new business owner of A Place in the Sun in Englewood.
• Kat Kropilak has a degree in hotel management and is currently studying towards her bachelor's degree. She loves the outdoors, staying active and Disney. She works at Lightspeed Voice.
• Chris Kearney is a 30-year Englewood resident and a sergeant with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He loves spending time with his wife and two children. The LBHS graduate is a Marine Corps veteran. He's attending the American Military University completing a BA in criminal justice with a concentration in organizational law enforcement leadership.
• Jenn Stanton of Mike Douglass Plumbing is a former military spouse who enjoyed traveling with her husband and learning other cultures. She's associated with the Englewood Chamber and Navy club.
• Kayla Reid is a LBHS graduate who loves to go to the beach, spend time with her family and friends. She would like to volunteer with children. She's a sales rep at the Englewood Sun.
• Karen Tyree lived in Englewood for 31 years. She's associated with the Englewood Chamber, the Community Redevelopment Agency, and the Olde Englewood Village Association. She owners Ivy's on Dearborn and the Shoe Shop by Ivy's.
• Dana Huhn and her husband raised five children. She enjoys volunteering and going to local beaches and restaurants when she's not hosting wine tasting as fine wine consultant with Masciarelli Wine.
• David Lutz is the general manager of Thoroughbred Golf Carts has been in the auto business for many years. He loves helping others, boating and spending as much time with his family as possible.
• Bryan Halstead is the president and owner of Amberjack Sanitation. He went to Englewood Elementary School and Lemon Bay High School, and joined the Army. In 2000, he named his business after his kids Amber and Jack.
• Tonya Cher is a broker for Michael Saunders & Company. She began her real estate career in 1996. She has traveled around the world and has a passion for riding motorcycles, the environment and volunteering.
• Chris Cornell grew up here and joined the U.S. Air Force in 2010. He screened and certified individuals to work on nuclear weapons. He educated the top military leaders of Kenya on how the U.S. military functions. After 9 years, he returned to the family business Southwest Florida Dream Builders.
• Janet Shawen has a soft spot for kids and the military. Her son was awarded a Purple Heart. She worked in mortgage and finance for more than 20 years. She loves fishing, traveling and real estate.
• Allan Schildnecht was drafted into the Army and went to aviation school. He taught experienced pilots how to fly the antique aircraft. He met presidents, sultans, prime ministers and a real prince and princess. Allan and his wife fostered more than 160 dogs.
• Shawn Emery is a 20-year resident. He worked for Ford dealerships for 30 years. He owns Emery Auto & Diesel Repair. He enjoys working out and watching the boys play football.
• Tom Parker he has been a teen minister for 25 years. He and his wife have five children from 7 to 22 years old. He's the area director of Young life Charlotte and Sarasota counties and opened a youth center in the Charlotte Town Center Mall.
• Charles Miller started his own business Tailored Inspections after working as a local inspector. He has two 13 year-old children.
• Kristine Sedra is Emergency Services Director at Englewood Community Hospital. She has been in the medical field for 23 years. She helped create a medical missions donation center where and collects disposables and ships them to third world countries.
• Kevin Rinaldo is a LBHS graduate from Lemon Bay High School. He is the president of Englewood BNI Premier Professionals. He is a new dad and the owner of Signature Home and Lawn Pest Control.
• Beth Cashman is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty. She loves with a beautiful weather and playing golf.
• Gary Vasbinder grew up here. He's a Rotary member who loves the outdoors and fishing kayaking 4-wheeling and camping. He's the owner of Real Bikes Englewood.
