ENGLEWOOD — It wasn't dubbed as a fundraising event, but a spectacle to raise more money than any other leadership class.
The Englewood Leadership Class of 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19. Members planned an adult Razor tricycle "Lil' 500" night at the races, which was canceled not once, but twice. The class still raised more than $21,000 for local three charities thanks to the Englewood Leadership Class of 2020 and its sponsors.
They celebrated that Thursday at the class graduation at Boca Royale Golf & County Club.
"None of the sponsors asked for their money back," said Yvonne Wolf, a real estate agent for Michael Saunders & Company, and chair for the 2020 Englewood Leadership Class of 2020.
Class member Allan Schildknecht said 406 days passed since the class first came together.
"It was the longest leadership class on record, Yvonne (Wolf) deserves praise for having to put up with us, of course, we were perfect angels," Schidknecht joked.
At graduation, 2020 class members Schildknecht, Amber Craft, Beth Cashman, Bryan Halstead, Charles Miller, Chris Kearney, Dana Kuhn, David Lutz, Gary Vasbinder, Janet Shawen, Jenn Stanton, Jeremy Jones, Karen Tyree, Kat Kropilak, Kayla Reid, Kendra Porter, Kevin Rinaldo, Kim Parks, Kristine Sedra, Mike Ruiz, Shawn Emery, Tom Parker and Tonya Cher presented three checks for $7,000 each and for Englewood Community Services, a branch of the Englewood Chamber. Checks went to representatives of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, St. David's Jubilee Center and Vineland Elementary School. The school will use the money to update the kindergarten playground.
Members agreed to donate nearly two dozen of the unused Razor tricycles from the canceled fundraiser to Vineland Elementary School for students during gym and recess.
"Razor was so good to us," said class member Amber Craft. "We ordered them during the beginning of the pandemic. They had to bring people into the plant to have them made and delivered to us. Sadly we could have our tricycle races, but we did raise money for the non profits. There's still more money coming in from our class. We are not done yet."
With the outgoing class of 2020, the new leadership class of 2021 was recognized including Jen Tucker of Cardinal Financial; Dana Park of American Business Brokers; Jeff Cates of CAPS Remodeling; Louie Giunta of Wiseguys Barbershops; Jeff Ament of Peacock Premier Properties; Theresa Falcone of Cape Haze Convenience Store; Jason Vollmer of Noys Bistro, John Bailey principal of SKY Family YMCA/SKY Academy Englewood; Chrissie Powell of Republic National Distributing Company; David Gensimore of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office; Elizabeth Alexander of Reliable Cabinet Designs; Mara DaPonte of Sassy Beaches Salon & Spa; Katrina Towns of Abel’s Marine; Susan Garraus of Suncoast One Title and Closings, Inc.; Susie Porter of RE/MAX Alliance Group; Laurie Rios of Floridian Realty Services, LLC.; Cheyenne Alford of Bywater Collective; Maria Cummings of Suncoast Central Realty; Rachel Dion of Countyline Signs and Kevin Easton of Englewood Fire Department.
The 2021 team is led by chair 2019 graduate Kathleen Jarosik and co-chair and fellow classmate Shane Whitmore.
"Hold on tight," Jarosik told the new class, adding the class of 20 was a little smaller due to COVID-19 concerns. There were five additional applicants asked to wait until 2022.
Each month, the new class will travel for a themed day to a series of non profits, tourist attractions, memorials, courts, a jail, schools (if possible), parks, a brewery, airport and several other locations in Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Venice and Sarasota during their leadership training. They plan a class project, raise money and give it to charity at the end of their time together. Then they become alumni who usually stay in touch.
"I've done Leadership Port Charlotte and Leadership Punta Gorda," said Mike Ruiz, owner of A Place in the Sun and new 2020 Leadership Englewood graduate. "You really make long-time friendships through leadership. We still get together. When you need something, you call your friends from leadership and they help you out."
