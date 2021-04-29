ENGLEWOOD — Englewood residents like their wine. They bought $10,000 in tickets for a wine wagon giveaway.
Members of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2021 held a fundraiser at Rumours Wine Bar in Englewood. With Paradise Exclusive Realtor Brian Faro as the guest bartender, wine flowed and guests supported the wine tasting and wine wagon fundraiser event.
Leadership Englewood is designed to expose the class to opportunities and challenges in the area while opening the dialogue among emerging and current community leaders.
This year's class is tackling food, pet adoption, homelessness, foster children, homebound residents and social services issues.
"The wine event at Rumours was a success," said member Rachel Dion. "We raised $10,000 and have more to go."
Their legacy project is Cruisin for a Cause Charity run from noon to 5 p.m. on June 26.
"It's poker-run style," Dion said. "We will have two of our select charities set up at each of the five restaurants in town. Teams can come have a drink and an appetizer and speak to the charities. There will be 50-50s or donate to the charity."
Charities the class plans to help are the Jubilee Ministry Center, Jesus Loves You Ministry, The Twig, summer camp scholarships for the Englewood YMCA, SOLVE Maternity Home, Englewood Area Rescue Sanctuary, new mini food pantries throughout the community, Englewood Meals on Wheels, the Community Fund and the Englewood Chamber.
Prizes for the Cruisin for a Cause Charity run will be given at the after party at 5:30 p.m. at a location to be determined. One of the main prizes four Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets for an upcoming game; Yeti cooler, a day-long boat rental.
"We will have a special VIP section for some of our bigger sponsors," Dion said. "We also have awards for the best dressed solo, team and best ride. The best ride is for the coolest car of the decades. It matches our theme through the decades."
Tickets are being sold by members and are $30 per person and $25 per team member.
For more information, email leadershipenglewood21@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.