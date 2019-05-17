ENGLEWOOD — Since October, Leadership Englewood members have met each month to visit and learn about places all over Englewood and two-county area.
They visited nonprofits, businesses, parks, courts, government offices, museums, the Charlotte County Jail, an airport, stables, and medical facilities while learning about operations in Sarasota or Charlotte counties.
The group learned about these local and regional resources and made new connections.
Tonight, they are putting it all to work with the Leadership Luau, a big blowout party to raise money for three good causes. The fundraiser is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1500 Crestwood Road, Englewood.
“We are having an hour-and-a-half show with professional Polynesian dancers, cornhole tournament, wine toss, silent and chance auctions at the luau,” said member Janae Boyer of Key Agency and a member of Leadership Englewood.
The troupe of dancers wearing authentic costumes ask for audience participation, teach hula, use tricks with fire and knives and perform different dances from the islands. There's a pig roast by Alfred Current and cash bar.
There's an auction with dozens of gift baskets, trips to Hawaii, Bahamas, Fiji, St. Martin, St. Thomas and Barbados. There's signed memorabilia from Jimmy Buffet, Bon Jovi, Marvel Comics, Star Wars Limited Edition 14A, Lebron James and Tiger Woods. There will be vendors including Kona Ice of North Port/Punta Gorda
Member Jim Benson, owner of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, is offering a boating outing for six with food and drinks included as an auction item.
"Our class has done amazing and will be remembered for this event. We are going overdrive so all of our hard work pay off," said class president Shane Whitmore.
Each leadership group picks organization(s) to help through a fundraiser. This year, Leadership Englewood selected Project Phoenix, Meals on Wheels and the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition to give hundreds in proceeds from the luau. Tickets are $65 and available at the gate.
This year's Leadership Englewood group includes, Janae Boyer of Key Agency, Jim Benson of Paradise Exclusive, Kathleen of Jarosik Xpertech Auto Repair, Kyle Arnold of Arnold Insurance, Lt. John Hamp of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Wojcik of Tall Pines Realty, Cheryl Schum of the Boca Beacon, Darcy Woods of Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Doug Paul of Lightspeed Voice, Elaine Allen-Emrich of Englewood Sun, Janae Boyer of Key Agency, Jim Benson of Paradise Exclusive, Kathleen Jarosik of Xpertech Auto Repair, Kyle Arnold of Arnold Insurance, Lt. John Hamp of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Wojcik of Tall Pines Realty, Mitch Mesenburg of Michael Saunders & Company, Nicki Lepore of Farlow's on the Water, Rick O'Neal of Nothing Missed Home Inspections, Shane Whitmore of Reliable Cabinet Designs, Terry Redman community volunteer.
Member Toni Steigerwald of Brett Barber & Company sadly passed away this year.
Editor’s note: Sun Community News Editor Elaine Allen-Emrich is a proud member of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2019.
