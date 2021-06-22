ENGLEWOOD — Trips to a special needs school, the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, the giant cooler at the beer distributorship, Boca Grande Pass, and the Charlotte County Jail are just a few places the Englewood Leadership class visits during adult field trips.
Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business owners and community leaders about Englewood, local non profits, healthcare, education and hospitality and Sarasota and Charlotte county governments.
Applications are available for the 2022 leadership class at the Englewood Chamber or online.
The day-long once-a-month sessions teach the class about societal and economic challenges that some local agencies such as the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition or Englewood Meals on Wheel face on a regular basis.
The class visits places on Tourism and Hospitality Day, Education Day, East County Day, and Health Care Day, among other sessions. Participants can ask questions, take photos and learn what goes on behind the scenes of each operation.
Armed with that better understanding of needs, class participants pick which nonprofits they want to support through fundraisers.
The current class fundraiser is Havana Nights Saturday at the Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda.
“It’s all sold out,” said class member Maria Cummings of Suncoast Central Realty & Property Management. “We are splitting the proceeds to several charities. We are doing one month of meals for 704 people served by Englewood Meals on Wheels. We are giving 40 gas cards to St. David’s Jubilee Center.
“We are sponsoring 50 campers for one week at the Englewood YMCA,” she said. “We are building six weather food pantries for a new food program called Freedge. We are buying items for 15 new-mom kits for Solve Maternity Home. We are paying toward mobile showers for Jesus Loves You Ministry. We are buying wet and dry cat food and cleaning supplies for the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary.”
The group is buying 50 pairs of shoes for children in foster care in South County to be donated at the Twig in Venice. The class is also donating 25 Publix gift cards for $100 each to the Center for Abuse Rape Emergencies Inc. in Charlotte County.
“What I like about it is our class is helping animals, homeless, kids and new moms,” Cummings said. “We wanted to give everybody something. We wish we could do more. If there’s more money from our fundraiser, we will pick more charities.”
Shane Whitmore said he understands Cummings excitement in helping in the community. As a 2019 alumni, his class raised more than $30,000 to help local charities including giving school supplies to teachers through Project Phoenix.
“Leadership is a way for business people and other movers and shakers to learn more about the community,” said Whitmore, 2019 class co-president and owner of Reliable Cabinets, who is helping with this year’s class. “Even if you think you know a lot about a place the class visits, you always walk away learning something new. It’s also about the connections you make with others in the class. It’s so valuable, especially as a business owner.”
One of the questions on the Leadership Englewood application is “what do you consider to be your major strengths and qualifications for participation in the Leadership Englewood program?” Another is to “describe your reason for wanting to participate in Leadership Englewood?”
“I wanted to be part of something big when I signed up, I realize now it was bigger than I expected,” Cummings said. “If you really want to get involved and meet people, this is what you want to do. It’s more than you can imagine, it goes beyond your expectations.”
