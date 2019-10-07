We have fall programs starting this week just for you.
Join us for the knitting program at noon today. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
If you need help with one of your electronic devices, come talk to Aundrea from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the computer lab in her “Advice for your Device” session.
At 4 p.m. you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Wednesday afternoon join the discussion with Café Philo. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County. The topic for this week is “What is the difference between beauty and beautiful?”
On today and Thursday, bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon. in the library meeting room, Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Join Chef Warren
Thursday afternoon we welcome back Chef Warren Caterson, author of “Table for Two: the Cookbook for Couples.” Chef Caterson is a full-time writer and chef who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts.
At 2 p.m. he is doing a cooking demonstration about “The Secret is in the Sauce.” Join Chef Warren as he shows how you can elevate your next dinner, barbecue or dessert with a variety of delicious and easy to prepare sauces that will leave your guests craving more. He’ll explain why pan sauces are so popular in high-end restaurants and how you can make your own at home in four quick and easy steps. He will show you how to ramp up your barbecue sauce (even if it’s bottled) with just a few ingredients. And when it comes to desserts that will wow your guests, he’ll teach you how to whip up sauces that will take even plain fruit to a new level. This program is held in the Tringali Community Center, right next to the library, so we can fit everyone who wants to attend.
Drop In Story Time is 11 a.m. Friday. Pick a couple of stories for Aundrea to read in the children’s area of the library. All ages are welcome to attend with a parent or guardian.
Saturday at 11 a.m., Tammie is here with the Fiction Writers Group. Join in for a discussion about writing fiction. During this session she is discussing how to develop sentences with noun clauses. Please email tamiamifl@comcast.net for material to have for the class.
We have all this great stuff going on at the library but if you can’t get here I can always come out and visit you. If you belong to a group or organization that is looking for a speaker at one of your meetings, please give me a call. I can come talk to your group and tell them about what the library has to offer, answer any questions and sign folks up for a library card. Give me a call at 941-681-3739; I’d love to come meet with your group.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex just off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.