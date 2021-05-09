ENGLEWOOD — Special needs students learned this year about science, math and technology, all in a campus garden at L.A. Ainger Middle School.
In October, students in Maureen Cerbone's class planted tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, green peppers, radishes, habañero peppers, eight types of berries, eggplant, sweet potatoes, zucchini, six types of herbs, broccoli, string beans, lettuce, celery, strawberries, cauliflower and black-eyed peas.
In April, it was time to harvest.
Cerbone's special needs class tends to the school's garden. Her students recently worked with Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics students in the school on some fun joint projects.
For Earth Day, the special needs students gave guided garden tours and had a scavenger hunt that involved finding and identifying 20 different plants.
STEAM teacher Shawntel Dausy and Cerbone's paraprofessional Jennifer Hart-Garcia teamed up with students during the event.
"There was a role reversal," Cerbone said. "The STEAM students acted as the students and my students acted as the teachers. They explained what they did in the garden during the school year. It really was the best part of the project."
Cerbone said students take turns bringing home produce from the garden. They also share it with the L.A. Ainger staff. They recently planted an avocado tree donated by principal Jeffrey Harvey.
"The garden is now Americans with Disabilities Act, ADA, compliant," she said adding it has a five-foot chain-link fence around it and a concrete walkway that allows wheelchair access for students to get in close to work.
"Our garden was certified by the Florida Department of Agriculture," Cerbone said. "They gave me funds so I planted a climbing-rose heirloom garden. The roses are from Oregon. They are the suppliers of the Rose Bowl Parade."
The garden gets funds through University of Florida and the Florida Department of Agriculture. It features a butterfly area.
"I also received a grant from Alpha Kappa Sorority, a teacher association, and planted a butterfly garden," she said. "It is beautiful. Keep Charlotte Beautiful is very helpful and has donated many plants as well as soil and mulch. Rhonda Harvey (executive director of Keep Charlotte Beautiful) has been outstanding to work with."
Students were recently taught how to properly prepare and cook eggplant Parmesan after growing the main ingredient.
"Then Mrs. (Joan) Mangone cooked pasta and one of her classes joined mine and we enjoyed an Italian delight," Cerbone said.
