Red tide is rearing its head in Lee and Collier counties.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported small patches of the toxic red tide algae appearing in low and medium concentrations.
According to water samples taken between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, red tide was discovered in samples taken in Pine Island Sound near Boca Grande Pass, south to Vanderbilt Beach in Naples.
No signs of red tide were detected in water samples taken north of Pine Island Sound, including Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Mote Marine Laboratory Beach Conditions daily reports Friday saw no complaints of “respiratory irritations,” a sure sign of a more intense red tide bloom, in Sarasota County and for almost all Gulf beaches.
Mote, however, did report Friday morning “moderate” respiratory ailments on Vanderbilt Beach and “slight” irritations on Barefoot Beach in Collier County. By Friday afternoon, the respiratory irritations lessened to “slight” on Vanderbilt Beach and were reported as none on Barefoot Beach.
Red tide algae — Karina brevis — is natural to the Gulf in “background” concentrations of less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. Very low counts are more than 1,000 cells to fewer than 5,000 cells per liter.
The toxic algae, however, can cause fish kills and respiratory irritations in humans when levels exceed 100,000 cells or more of the algae concentrated in a liter of water.
According to research, winds and currents drive red tide blooms ashore. Toxins are generally released into the air when the algae cells break up due to wave action. The red tide algae exists in nutrient-poor water 20 or more miles offshore where “resting populations” live in water columns or sediments in the Gulf.
Winds, wave action and currents can bring the blooms closer to shore. The toxins are released when waves break up the delicate cells.
Southwest Florida experienced 15 consecutive months of intense and sustained red tide blooms hugging the Gulf coastline that began in late June 2018 and continued into 2019.
The red tide blooms not only can result in massive fish kills, but also can lead to the deaths of adult sea turtles, dolphins and other sea life.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.