Lee County started offering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 65 and older Monday, the first county in the area to do so.
Lee County officials' decision to expand its vaccination to its older residents was a response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement last week that he intended to sign an executive order making 65-plus residents a priority when vaccinations were released to the general public.
Charlotte County officials have said they would stay with the plan to get the vaccines to some health-care workers and first-responders before offering them to the general public.
In Lee County, the supply is limited, with 400 vaccination units for each of the seven different sites Monday through Wednesday. Inoculations were to be given on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the county's website. One of those locations in Estero gave out all of its vaccinations by Monday afternoon, the county reported.
Lee County officials urged the public to be patient, that this is only the first round of vaccinations.
The Boca Grande Health Clinic is not listed as a Lee County vaccination site.
On its website, the clinic states, "The (Boca Grande Health Clinic) is trying to position itself with the Florida Governor’s office and area healthcare systems to get closer to being part of the first phases of vaccinations.
"We will continue to try and partner with healthcare systems and leverage our membership in Healthnetwork as much as possible to gain access to the vaccines as early as possible but it’s likely that the Clinic won’t have COVID-19 vaccines on hand for many months." For more information and updates, visit www.bghc.org.
No change in Charlotte, Sarasota
As of Monday, Charlotte County hospitals and state health officials were not offering vaccinations to the general public yet and were limiting vaccinations to doctors, nurses, other medical personnel and first-responders.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh said Monday, "The Florida Department of Health is managing vaccine allocation and distribution and we received our first Moderna allocation today.
"Following the state’s initial guidance to start with individuals who have a high likelihood of contact with COVID-positive patients, those caring for vulnerable populations and those whose work is vital to the healthcare structure and pandemic response, we have begun to vaccinate staff and members of our medical staff early this afternoon."
The same policy is being followed at Englewood Community and Fawcett hospitals.
"Englewood Community Hospital and Fawcett Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and began vaccinating caregivers deemed highest risk on Dec. 24," said Fawcett and Englewood Community spokeswoman Alexandria Benjamin.
"The vaccine is being distributed to caregivers based on a (tiered) structure of COVID-19 exposure risk and is optional for all caregivers," Benjamin said Monday. "As additional supplies of the vaccine are received, the (tiered) process will continue until all caregivers who want the vaccine receive it."
Local hospitals are receiving the Moderna vaccine that can be safely stored in standard hospital refrigeration systems.
"It can be shipped directly to hospitals," Benjamin said. "Like the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, it also requires two doses to provide the best protection against COVID-19."
For more information, visit FawcettHospital.com and click on the Vaccine Information tab in the "Our COVID-19 Response Center."
In Sarasota County, Sarasota Memorial Hospital received nearly 10,000 doses of Moderna vaccine last week and planned to vaccinate 575 staff members and physicians each day.
