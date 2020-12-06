SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners will close out 2020 with three meetings scheduled this week.
Tuesday afternoon’s session will feature a presentation from Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler on the current status of the Legacy Trail Extension into downtown Sarasota and the connectors to North Port.
Design work on the northern extension is “substantially complete” and construction has already begun on some segments, according to a staff memo.
Preliminary work on three connections of the Legacy Trail from Venice into North Port are already underway.
Those three connections are:
• Powerline Trail, connecting Border Road through the Carlton and Big Slough Preserves to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
• Deer Prairie Creek Route, connecting the east end of Forbes Trail to the south entrance of Deer Prairie Creek;
• Schewe Route running along Interstate 75 before turning south and connecting with Warm Mineral Springs.
County voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum in 2018 allowing the county to borrow the funds to both purchase and construct the Legacy Trail Extension. The connections to North Port were a last-minute addition to entice North Port voters to support the referendum.
Investing in business
Wednesday morning, commissioners will discuss a proposal from the Economic Development Corporation to create a new business investment program that would, according to staff materials, distinguish the county “… from others coming out of this COVID-induced recession.”
The presentation goes on to state that the program would be flexible to meet the needs of business and economic conditions, being able to change as circumstances dictate.
Planning their year
Finally, on Friday, commissioners will meet in their annual retreat, where they will elect officers and decide on committee assignments before moving on to determining their board priorities for 2021. One part of that discussion will be a consideration of the new single-member district method of electing commissioners, a topic requested by Commissioner Nancy Detert.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s meetings will take place at the downtown Sarasota County Administration Center beginning at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. both days. Both meetings can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.
Friday’s meeting will take place in the Green Building at Twin Lakes Park off Clark Road beginning at 8:15 a.m. The meeting will be available only by an audio feed.
