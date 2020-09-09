ENGLEWOOD — It’ll be an unofficial Class of 1995 reunion at Ricaltini’s Saturday featuring two world-class musicians who happen to be Lemon Bay High School alumni.
Since early 2000, John Salaway lived outside Nashville. In 1995, he graduated from Lemon Bay High School with dreams of making it big in the music industry. Since then the 43-year-old has written and produced four solo albums. His latest yet-to-be-named album project features songs with band members from the Foo Fighters, Cage the Elephant, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Peter Frampton, and Australian singer-songwriter and musician Katie Cole from The Smashing Pumpkins.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Salaway, who has a weekly residency at BB King’s Blues Club in Nashville, is playing at Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Englewood. Included in Salaway’s set list are some brand new songs the audience will hear for the first time. Making music with other musicians on his album is what Salaway calls “the best stuff” he’s ever done.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “There’s nothing like hometown love and support. My favorite place to play is down there in front of people I know and love. A group of us from our class met last year. We had so much fun seeing people we haven’t seen in years that we decided to do it again.
“After I’m done with my set, Chris Walker, another Lemon Bay High School graduate is playing from 8:30 to 10 p.m.,” Salaway said. “Chris is about seven years younger than me. He’s been playing guitar since he’s a kid. He’s one of the best guitar players in Southwest Florida.”
Salaway celebrated his CD “Americana Dreams” featuring India Ramey in a song “A Little Bit Broken.” It became a number one on indie radio and played worldwide on top 40 charts including on Sirius XM, Ditty TV, Lightning 100, WMOT and more than 100 stations.
“It was one of those songs that came so quickly and organically, I just wanted to be real and honest,” he said. “We’ve all been hurt and knocked down and suffered through something. The song tells we can put ourselves together. India Ramey helped me with lyrics. India is currently featured in "Rolling Stone" and she sang on “A little bit broken” with me. It’s a real good song. Katie Cole from The Smashing Pumpkins, she sang a bunch of my new stuff. I booked Katie for a show for one of the venues. We talked and hit it off.”
In November, Salaway, who is the executive producer, drummer and co-writer on this Peyton Gilliland’s album, will learn if the singer wins a Grammy. She’s currently being considered.
“I’m extremely grateful to be executive producer on Peyton Gilliland’s album,” Salaway said. “Win or lose, I put the whole thing together. If Peyton wins then I win a Grammy too. The more connected you get with other professionals, the more you can navigate the business.”
Salaway has never forgotten his Englewood roots. When his high school classmate, Florida Highway Patrol trooper Joe Bullock was killed Feb. 5 in the line of duty, Salaway wanted to honor him and his family with a song “End of Your Watch.”
“Joe was loved and respected by everyone who met him and was known to be kind, compassionate, and generous to everyone he encountered,” Salaway said. “I wrote the song with my close friends Craig Wilson and Benjamin Stanley Owens, who was an officer for 16 years, who left the profession to pursue his musical dreams, to help me write this song. I wanted to honor the family.”
Salaway said he hopes to make a lot of people smile in Englewood on Saturday.
“We all need music therapy,” he said. “I’ve made an album during COVID-19. It’s given me the opportunity to be innovative with other musicians who lived in other states. We did amazing work. If you look at situations in life, something beautiful could turn into a blessing. We just got creative with people we appreciate and respect. I wanted to inspire people and uplift them.”
