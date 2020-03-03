Lemon Bay High School named its students of the month for February. They are freshmen Ruby Pina and Nathan Soto, sophomores Gabriela Crespo, Jetta Gerdts and Hayden Gentry, juniors Victoria Haranda and Dimitri Saaby, and seniors Abigail Turner and Andrew Hedderman with Principal Bob Bedford.
