ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Conservancy celebrated 50 years of proud environmental conservation work at the annual Toast to the Coast.
Established in 1971, The Conservancy has worked to preserve more than 400 acres of sensitive lands and hundreds of miles of coastal waters that surround our neighborhoods from Venice to Punta Gorda.
The Conservancy’s own local environmental action stars joined in the festivities by offering their special toasts. They included Capt. Becca DeRosa, a tarpon project volunteer and local fishing guide; Matt Bunting, Florida Fish and Wildlife research team member; Gail Cleveland, of Smart Studio, Boca Grande, a committed environmentalist and pleine aire artist; Eva Furner, chairperson of the Wildflower Preserve restoration project and LBC board member; Sydney “Buffy” Crampton, Manasota Beach Conservation Association and LBC board member; and Jim Cooper, chairman of the Wildflower Tarpon Project and President of Lemon Bay Conservancy.
The Conservancy is grateful for the support of friends and neighbors who helped to make the evening of Jan. 26 such a success. Lemon Bay Golf Club again provided wonderful food and service, and Alfred J. Current III was our masterful auctioneer. We give special thanks to our sponsors: Centennial Bank; The Rowley Insurance Agency; Anthony C. Leonard Roofing, Palm Island Resort and the Beckstead family; Manasota Beach Club and the Buffam family; Mr. Ken Raynor and Mr. Stuart James. Their kind and generous support will enable us to fulfill our mission in this our golden year and in the future.
