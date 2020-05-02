ENGLEWOOD — Got quarantine fatigue? Lemon Bay High School drama students have the answer.
For a 90 minutes today, students are performing live on the Lemon Bay High School Facebook page the performance of "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" — a play made for social distancing.
"The entire show is a comedy," said LBHS theater teacher Sarah Ballard-Richardson. "It shows the student's decline into the madness of being cooped up for over a month."
Ballard-Richardson is excited there were more than 600 views and about 400 likes of the play Friday night when they opened the three-day performance. The play can't be reshared and each performance must be deleted due to copyright laws, Ballard-Richardson said.
"It's full of handy solutions from putting on a musical with your dog to becoming an announcer for a made-up sport, to falling in love with an inanimate object," she said. "It's written by Don Zolidis especially for actors to perform online."
Ballard-Richardson said students auditioned by sending in a video and 20 student actors and one student "virtual" stage manager were selected for the show.
"We practiced on Zoom as a group for the first week," she said. "Then students were given partners to rehearse with virtually (FaceTime, or whatever platforms they wanted to use). Last week, I had one-on-one coaching sessions with the students. This week was tech week, where we all rehearsed together again, and we added in the technical elements of sound effects, music and entrances/exits."
This is the first time students attempted a virtual show.
"Yes, it has been an extension of our new journey into distance learning," Ballard-Richardson said.
When school begins again, the students will begin practicing for "The Addams Family."
"It's still happening," she said. "We have postponed the show to Oct. 29-Nov. 1, which coincides with Halloween which will be incredible. "Addams Family" will be our fall show. We are also doubling our productions next year. After "Addams Family," there will be three more shows (Dec. 11-13, Feb. 11-14 and April 15-18). We look forward to performing in person again."
To watch "10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" visit the Lemon Bay High School Theatre page at 2 p.m. today.
