ENGLEWOOD — Each February, Englewood takes some time out to celebrate its past.
Organized mostly by historians and librarians, the annual week-long Lemon Bay Fest features activities, displays, events, lectures and readings, and culminates with a Cracker Fair, known for its popular lemon dessert contest.
Of course, this historical year will have to be different.
As they have in the past, the librarians at the Elsie Quirk and Englewood-Charlotte libraries have planned special things for the 19th Annual Lemon Bay Fest, set for Feb. 6-13.
Unlike previous years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the events will be virtual and streamed online at bit.ly/LBF2021.
Here are some of the happenings:
• Lemon Bay Fest Photo Display, all week during the festival, at both the Elsie Quirk and Englewood-Charlotte libraries.
• "Lemon Bay Fest Quest" scavenger hunt, all week during the festival. Clue booklets are available at both libraries.
• Memory Garden, all week during the festival, posting favorite Englewood memories on the trees at the Elsie Quirk Library.
• Lemon Bay Lemon "Virtual" Dessert Recipe competition. No baking necessary — submit recipes at either library by Feb. 13.
• Drive-in movie, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, "Cracker: The Last Cowboys of Florida," at the Dearborn Street Plaza, 300 block of West Dearborn Street.
• Drive-in Movie, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, "Patrick Smith's Florida: A Sense of Place," at the Dearborn Street Plaza.
The Elsie Quirk Library is part of the Sarasota County Library system, and is at 100 W. Dearborn St. For more information, call 941-861-1200.
The Englewood-Charlotte Library is part of the Charlotte County Library system, and is at the Tringali Community Center, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-681-3736.
No Cracker Fair
Normally, the Lemon Bay Fest, culminates with a day-long Cracker Fair, staged by the Lemon Bay Historical Society, on West Dearborn Street.
Not this year.
The Cracker always featured live music, various vendors, swamp cabbage and other favorite foods, bullwhip demonstrations from which "cracker" cowboys earned their name, cast net demonstrations and other attractions.
Historical Society president Charley Hicks said board members did talk to Lee Perron, who is now operating local farmer markets, by incorporating COVID-19 precautions into its operations.
"We decided to skip it this year," Hicks said. They've also had to put events at the historic Green Street Church and Museum on hold.
Historical Society hold
In September 2018, the nonprofit Historic Society — with strong support from the Englewood community, donors and grants — took on the herculean task of moving the 100-year-old Green Street Church from its location on Green Street to its new home at South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) and Second Avenue.
The structure had housed Englewood's first house of worship. While no longer a sanctified church, the Historical Society has become a meeting place for community events, as well as booking weddings, memorial services and other celebrations.
The Historic Society seemed to just get settled into their new location when the pandemic descended, wiping out the calendar for scheduled events.
Hicks remains hopeful. Depending upon the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and other factors, the Historical Society might begin to book events in six months or so.
The Historical Society is a small nonprofit whose members pay annual dues of $20 per adult, $35 for family, $25 for a business or nonprofit organization, or $10 for student memberships.
The Historical Society encourages any "new retiree" or others to join. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or leave a message at 305-504-7220.
