ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Funeral Home made a big rally and defeated Key Agency 13-11 in Englewood Little League major division action Thursday at the Englewood Sports Park.
LBFH, now 2-1, trailed 10-3, but scored seven runs in the third inning and three in the fifth to gain the victory. Key Agency is 2-2 on the season.
Mason Zylla clubbed a three-run double to key the Lemon Bay Funeral Home comeback. Wyatt Seckel added three hits and also walked for the winners.
“It was a great comeback for us,” Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Shane Whitehead said. “We hit the ball really well.”
Key Agency led 8-1 and 10-3 before the Lemon Bay Funeral Home began its comeback. Paul Ramos belted a grand-slam home run in the second inning for Key Agency as they scored seven runs in that inning. Key Agency had three pitchers share the duties Thursday.
“Our bats were going well,” said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten. “But we were kind of throwing the ball around toward the end. It was kind of a wild game.”
Today, Lemon Bay Funeral Home will take on R.J. LaBadie Construction at 6:30 p.m. Key Agency will return to action Wednesday against R.J. LaBadie Construction at 6:30 p.m.
Minor division
Italiano Insurance played a strong all-around game in defeating Hamsher Homes 8-2 Thursday night in minor division action at the sports park.
Girls softball
In girls softball, the North Port Panthers 8-under team topped the Englewood Stingrays 6-0 in the season opener Thursday night at the Englewood Sports Park. The Stingrays will play at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) against host DeSoto in Arcadia.
Miss Englewood Fast Pitch Softball Inc. is open to girls 4 to 16 years of age.
