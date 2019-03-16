Members of the Lemon Bay Garden Club recently celebrated the club’s 60th anniversary by touring Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota followed by lunch aboard a boat on the bay. Club members saw some of the more than 20,000 living plants in the Gardens’ collection. They learned about events in the back of the grounds which overlook the bay. They sniffed and touched plants, flowers and trees.

